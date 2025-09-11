Future Far Cry games will be "predominantly" multiplayer-focused, according to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot

The CEO says it wants to bring multiplayer aspects to the series "so that it can also be played for a long time by players"

Guillemot's latest comments corroborate earlier reports that the next Far Cry game will feature multiplayer elements

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has offered some insight into the future of the Far Cry series, revealing that it will be more multiplayer-focused moving forward.

During Saudi Arabia’s New Global Sport Conference (via GameFile and VGC), Guillemot was asked about the future of the long-running series and teased what the next entry might look like.

He said that the goal "on Far Cry [is] really to bring the multiplayer aspects more predominantly pushed, so that it can also be played for a long time by players.”

Guillemot's comments align with a report from October 2021 following the release of Far Cry 6, where it was claimed that Far Cry 7 would take the series in a whole different direction by "exploring a more online-oriented approach" for the next game.

In January 2023, it was reported that Ubisoft was working on two Far Cry games, one being Far Cry 7 and the second a standalone multiplayer spin-off.

At the time, Kotaku wrote that Guillemot mentioned both these prospective games in an internal company meeting and that Ubisoft is apparently switching from the Dunia engine to Snowdrop for the new games, the engine behind The Division games and Star Wars Outlaws.

Ubisoft has yet to officially announce its next Far Cry game, but given the CEO's recent comments, it's likely the future of the popular shooter series will look much different from what we're familiar with.

