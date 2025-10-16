Sucker Punch co-founder and studio head Brian Fleming suggests the developer will continue being a single-project studio going forward

Fleming says no matter what project it decides to work on next, "we really can only do one thing at a time"

He adds, "If we were good at juggling four projects, yeah, we’d have a remaster," and other projects lined up, "but we only get to do one thing"

It seems Sucker Punch will be sticking to what it's good at and continue being a single-project studio now that Ghost of Yotei has been released.

Speaking in an interview with VGC, Sucker Punch co-founder and studio head Brian Fleming suggested that the Sly Cooper and InFamous developer will focus on one game at a time, no matter what project it decides to work on next, simply because "we really can only do one thing at a time."

"The truth is that whatever we do next, whether it’s continuing Ghost or going back to Sly, the decision is really more limited by, again, our cherishing of focus and time to iterate, which means that we really can only do one thing at a time," Fleming said.

"If we were good at juggling four projects, yeah, we’d have a remaster, and let’s go do one of those, and one of those, and do some fan request, that would be really popular… But we only get to do one thing."

As for what we know is coming next, Sucker Punch has confirmed that Ghost of Yotei: Legends will release next year for free, a cooperative multiplayer add-on that was also added to the previous game, Ghost of Tsushima.

Sucker Punch's next major title hasn't been announced yet, and while some are hoping for the revival of Sly Cooper or InFamous, Fleming says it only gets to decide on one game every five years.

"So it kind of has to be your best idea, right?" he explained. "And that’s really clarifying. It’s not like there aren’t 15 good ideas. But you only get to do one. And by the way, you only get to do one about every five years. So that choice is really important. I mean, that is choosing your college and your major every five years."

Fleming goes on to provide an example of having to choose between what college to go to, saying, "You could go to Cambridge, but you could also go to UCLA. And you could also decide you’re going to go to the Peace Corps, but you can only do one of those in the next five years. Wow, that’s a really big decision. You’d better think carefully about it."

