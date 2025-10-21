Former PlayStation Indies lead Shuhei Yoshida has said Sony can't keep "increasing the graphics power" of its consoles

Yoshida says graphics have hit a point where you can't tell the difference between some capabilities

He adds that the PS5 is an "amazing system" and thinks the adoption of the SSD "was like an almost miracle"

In the most recent episode of Skill Up's Friends Per Second podcast, Yoshida explained that it's gotten to a point where people can't tell the difference between frame rates or whether a game is using ray tracing, saying graphics are facing an impasse.

"Graphics [have] almost hit the level that even I cannot tell the difference between some of the [graphical capabilities] like ray traced or not ray traced, unless it's side by side, or higher frame rate," Yoshida said (thanks, GamesRadar).

He continues, saying PlayStation, "clearly they just cannot do the same thing they have been doing, [which] is increasing the graphics power and providing high-end experiences."

When asked what Sony can do differently moving forward, Yoshida didn't quite have an answer, but did praise the PlayStation 5's capabilities.

"For myself, I think PS5 is amazing system in terms of console experience," Yoshida said. I think the adoption of SSD was like an almost miracle," going on to praise the console's faster load times.

"I think PS5 and SSD have made almost every game a better game," he added.

Sony is currently collaborating with AMD on Project Amethyst, a new partnership that aims to develop machine learning technology across various devices and further graphical capabilities.

Earlier this month, Mark Cerny, lead architect of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro, shared new technological developments from the project and, in the process, teased the PlayStation 6.

"Overall, it's of course still very early days for these technologies, they only exist in simulation right now. But the results are quite promising and I'm really excited about bringing them to a future console in a few years' time," Cerny said.

Sony hasn't officially announced its next-gen console, but according to recent leaks, the PS6 is expected to launch in late 2027 to early 2028.

