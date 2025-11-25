Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet reportedly won't launch in 2026 and is still years away

Multiple journalists have said that the game won't be at The Game Awards

Naughty Dog's new title has the potential to be a PS6 launch title

Sources claim Naughty Dog's next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, won't be released in 2026 and is still years away.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet was announced during The Game Awards last year; however, according to several journalists, the new game from the studio that gave us The Last of Us and Uncharted won't be at the ceremony this year.

In response to some speculation, later clarified by journalist Colin Moriarty, Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb said, "It will not be shown at The Game Awards," adding that people have confirmed to him that the game "won't be out in 2026" either.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier also corroborated Grubb's claims on Reddit, saying, "Can assure you that Intergalactic is not coming out in 2026", which was what he claimed back in March.

With rumors circulating that the PlayStation 6 will be released sometime between late 2027 and early 2028, and now multiple journalists stating that Intergalactic won't arrive in 2026, the game has the potential to be a PS6 launch title.

If this is the case, Naughty Dog's next game could skip the PS5 completely, or at least launch on PS5 alongside the PS6. Either way, it would be an odd choice, considering the studio has yet to release an original title for the current generation that hasn't been a remaster of The Last of Us or The Last of Us: Part 2.

When Intergalactic was unveiled last year, we were treated to a lengthy cinematic showcasing Tati Gabrielle as the main character, Jordan A. Mun, in a sci-fi world set thousands of years in the future.

Game director Neil Druckmann shared more about Intergalactic earlier this year, saying the game is "a game about faith and religion" and it's now being played by the development team.

