Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet reportedly won't release until after 2026, as Neil Druckmann says that staff 'are playing it at the office' right now - but I don't think I can wait that long

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet reportedly won't release until after 2026

Since Naughty Dog's next game is a few years away, a PS6 or cross-gen release is a possibility

Game director Neil Druckmann confirms that the game is now being played at the studio

Naughty Dog's next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, reportedly won't launch until after 2026.

That's according to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, who recently posted on ResetEra and said that neither Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet nor The Witcher 4 will be released next year (via IGN).

Yesterday, it was reported that The Witcher 4 won't be released before 2027, according to new details from CD Projekt's latest earnings presentation.

"We are not going to announce the precise launch date for the game yet," said CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz. "All we could share now to give more visibility to investors is that the game will not be launched within the time frame of the first target for the incentive program, which ends December 31, 2026."

This begs the question: Will Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and The Witcher 4 both be PlayStation 6 launch titles?

A cross-generation release is also a possibility, especially when you consider the fact that Sony just launched the PS5 Pro, but either way, be prepared for an agonizing wait.

It does seem that Naughty Dog is making some headway with its next major title, as Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet game director Neil Druckmann has since told IGN that the game is now being played by the development team.

"I will say we are playing it at the office and it's incredible,” Druckmann said. "It's really good. I'm so excited to finally put gameplay out into the world and show people about it, because we just showed you the very, very, very tip on the iceberg. The game goes pretty deep beyond that."