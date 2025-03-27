Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet reportedly won't release until after 2026, as Neil Druckmann says that staff 'are playing it at the office' right now - but I don't think I can wait that long

News
By published

"It's really good"

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
(Image credit: Naughty Dog)
  • Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet reportedly won't release until after 2026
  • Since Naughty Dog's next game is a few years away, a PS6 or cross-gen release is a possibility
  • Game director Neil Druckmann confirms that the game is now being played at the studio

Naughty Dog's next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, reportedly won't launch until after 2026.

That's according to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, who recently posted on ResetEra and said that neither Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet nor The Witcher 4 will be released next year (via IGN).

Yesterday, it was reported that The Witcher 4 won't be released before 2027, according to new details from CD Projekt's latest earnings presentation.

"We are not going to announce the precise launch date for the game yet," said CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz. "All we could share now to give more visibility to investors is that the game will not be launched within the time frame of the first target for the incentive program, which ends December 31, 2026."

This begs the question: Will Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and The Witcher 4 both be PlayStation 6 launch titles?

A cross-generation release is also a possibility, especially when you consider the fact that Sony just launched the PS5 Pro, but either way, be prepared for an agonizing wait.

It does seem that Naughty Dog is making some headway with its next major title, as Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet game director Neil Druckmann has since told IGN that the game is now being played by the development team.

"I will say we are playing it at the office and it's incredible,” Druckmann said. "It's really good. I'm so excited to finally put gameplay out into the world and show people about it, because we just showed you the very, very, very tip on the iceberg. The game goes pretty deep beyond that."

You might also like...

Demi Williams

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Gaming
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet reportedly won't release until after 2026, as Neil Druckmann says that staff 'are playing it at the office' right now - but I don't think I can wait that long
Screenshot from action RPG soulslike Lies of P
Lies of P Overture won't elaborate on the game's eyebrow-raising post-credits twist, and I think that's good news
Nintendo Switch 2
The Switch 2 launching with a Mario Kart game 'is very unlike Nintendo' compared to the original Switch releasing with Breath of the Wild, says former marketing leads: 'That's what's gonna make you want to buy the new hardware'
Cristiano Ronaldo promotional image for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo is a playable character in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, and it makes more sense than you think
inZOI.
inZOI early access won't feature Denuvo DRM after all, 'we are committed to making inZOI a highly moddable game'
Nintendo Music teaser art
Nintendo Music expands its library with songs from Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Tetris
Latest in News
Pro-Ject A1.2 in black, playing a vinyl record in a hi-fi listening room
Pro-Ject's new fully-automatic turntable could be the buy of Record Store Day 2025
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet reportedly won't release until after 2026, as Neil Druckmann says that staff 'are playing it at the office' right now - but I don't think I can wait that long
Screenshot from action RPG soulslike Lies of P
Lies of P Overture won't elaborate on the game's eyebrow-raising post-credits twist, and I think that's good news
Nintendo Switch 2
The Switch 2 launching with a Mario Kart game 'is very unlike Nintendo' compared to the original Switch releasing with Breath of the Wild, says former marketing leads: 'That's what's gonna make you want to buy the new hardware'
Kindle de Amazon
The latest Kindle update finally fixes page turning – and adds the perfect reading tool for my sieve-like brain
Waze voice control
Waze is ditching Google Assistant for Gemini on iOS, and for good reasons
More about gaming
Screenshot from action RPG soulslike Lies of P

Lies of P Overture won't elaborate on the game's eyebrow-raising post-credits twist, and I think that's good news
Nintendo Switch 2

The Switch 2 launching with a Mario Kart game 'is very unlike Nintendo' compared to the original Switch releasing with Breath of the Wild, says former marketing leads: 'That's what's gonna make you want to buy the new hardware'
Arlo video doorbell and chime spring sale deal

Our best budget video doorbell is at an even more affordable price in Amazon's Spring Sale

See more latest
Most Popular
Kindle de Amazon
The latest Kindle update finally fixes page turning – and adds the perfect reading tool for my sieve-like brain
Screenshot from action RPG soulslike Lies of P
Lies of P Overture won't elaborate on the game's eyebrow-raising post-credits twist, and I think that's good news
Nintendo Switch 2
The Switch 2 launching with a Mario Kart game 'is very unlike Nintendo' compared to the original Switch releasing with Breath of the Wild, says former marketing leads: 'That's what's gonna make you want to buy the new hardware'
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (2024)
iPadOS 19: 4 rumored new features, and 2 I’d like to see
Apple Watch Ultra 2 displaying a step count and distance
Using a smartwatch could be a game-changer for people with diabetes, new research suggests
Focal Bathys MG
Focal just upgraded its audiophile noise-cancelling wireless headphones with even better sound, better noise cancelling, and a way higher price
Waze voice control
Waze is ditching Google Assistant for Gemini on iOS, and for good reasons
Garmin Fenix 8 vs Enduro 3 comparison
Garmin adds premium Garmin Connect+ tier with AI features – but promises your free experience ‘is not going away’
Microsoft Copilot combines the Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft Graph and Artificial Intelligence. Isolated 3D logo on a surface
Microsoft adds Copilot AI features to Windows 11's Photos app - and I actually don't hate them
Kirby inhaling a Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Direct live build-up: no Switch 2, but these are our predictions for what we could see