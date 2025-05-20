The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann confirms another game is in development at Naughty Dog besides Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Neil Druckmann has confirmed that Naughty Dog is working on a second unannounced game

Naughty Dog is currently developing a second unannounced game alongside Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

That's according to The Last of Us creative director Neil Druckmann, who shared in the latest episode of the Press X to Continue podcast (via VGC) that he is acting as a producer on the mystery game while also working on Intergalactic as a director.

"There’s another game that’s being worked on at Naughty Dog where I’m in more of a producer role and I get to mentor, watch this other team, and give feedback and be the executive in the room," Druckmann said. "I enjoy all those roles, and the fact that I jump from one to the next makes my job very exciting and always feeling fresh. I’m never bored."

Druckmann also confirmed who is working on Intergalactic alongside him, including two game directors, Matthew Gallant and Kurt Margenau, as well as co-writer Clair Carré.

"So there are times when I’m away and they are in charge, and I get to come back and be surprised and enjoy certain choices they made, and other ones I pull my hair out over and we have to change course or argue about it."

VGC pointed out that this means Uncharted: The Lost Legacy director Shaun Escayg and The Last of Us: Part 2 director Anthony Newman are currently unattached to any announced title, suggesting they could be working on the new mystery project.

Whether that's The Last of Us: Part 3 or something completely new, we'll have to wait and see.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is set to launch on PS5, but the game reportedly won't launch until after 2026.