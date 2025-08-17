Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, August 17 (game #798).

NYT Connections today (game #799) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CUE

STOP

BREAKFAST

SHOT

POOL

POCKET

PROMPT

PARKING

CHANCE

WI-FI

DIGITAL

OPENING

WRIST

NOD

BREAK

SIGNAL

NYT Connections today (game #799) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A good hint

A good hint GREEN: Seize the moment

Seize the moment BLUE: The Hilton offers these

The Hilton offers these PURPLE: A small clock

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #799) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INDICATION

GREEN: OPPORTUNITY

BLUE: HOTEL AMENITIES

PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "WATCH"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #799) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #799, are…

YELLOW: INDICATION CUE, NOD, PROMPT, SIGNAL

CUE, NOD, PROMPT, SIGNAL GREEN: OPPORTUNITY BREAK, CHANCE, OPENING, SHOT

BREAK, CHANCE, OPENING, SHOT BLUE: HOTEL AMENITIES BREAKFAST, PARKING, POOL, WI-FI

BREAKFAST, PARKING, POOL, WI-FI PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "WATCH" DIGITAL, POCKET, STOP, WRIST

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I have been playing Connections from the start, but 799 games in and I’m still getting caught out by the NYT's tricks.

Today, my mistake came in thinking that there had to be a group that was linked by billiards, pool or snooker as we had CUE, POCKET, BREAK, and SHOT.

The word POOL – which was also in the opening 16 tiles – was a trick, or so I thought. Fortunately, my guess was so wrong I didn’t even get a “one away”, so I turned my attention elsewhere.

I was pleased to get the purple group before the end. I broke my Apple Watch recently in an accident, so maybe that’s why I got WORDS BEFORE “WATCH” and completely missed HOTEL AMENITIES.

