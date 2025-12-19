Accelerating SMB Business with Dell AI PCs

A recent report by the International Data Corporation (IDC) highlights how Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) are prioritizing technology to drive growth. Key findings show that increasing security is the top priority for SMBs, followed by improving storage capacity and refreshing PCs. AI adoption is also on the rise, with nearly half of SMBs planning to leverage AI for tasks like content creation, data capture, and digital assistance in the next year.

