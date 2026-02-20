Intel predicts AI-enabled PCs will comprise over half of total shipments in 2026

AI silicon can perform basic tasks locally without relying on cloud processing

Current buyers prioritize speed and battery over AI-specific capabilities in laptops

Intel is forecasting a major shift in personal computing, predicting that AI-enabled PCs will account for more than half of all shipments in 2026.

The company estimates roughly 130 million out of 260 million units shipped globally will feature built-in AI processing, such as an NPU or similar hardware.

This trend suggests a growing focus on machines capable of performing local AI tasks, although the exact practical applications for most users remain limited at this stage.

AI is moving beyond niche markets

Currently, AI PCs are largely seen as premium products, with high-end business laptops and workstations leading adoption.

Intel’s Japan president, Makoto Ohno, emphasized the company wants to shift perception quickly, aiming to make AI-capable devices standard rather than exceptional.

The push is not only about marketing AI as a feature but also about creating systems optimized for tasks that benefit from localized AI processing.

For now, many users could acquire these devices for traditional benefits such as speed, multitasking, or extended battery life rather than AI-specific functionality.

“Given the current situation, reasons for choosing an AI PC include its high performance and the long battery life provided by the use of an NPU,” Ohno said.

“In other words, it is important to reflect on the fact that people are not currently purchasing an AI PC in order to use its AI-related functions.”

The defining characteristic of an AI PC is the presence of dedicated AI silicon, which can handle basic local AI tasks without depending entirely on cloud processing.

While the AI functions themselves could not drive initial purchases, the integration of newer silicon improves overall system efficiency and responsiveness.

This enhancement allows AI PCs, including mini PCs, to outperform older business laptops in routine tasks, making them appealing to a wider audience.

Intel has also acknowledged that broader software support is necessary to make AI PCs genuinely useful for everyday users.

The company envisions a future where people buy these devices for a specific AI-enabled purpose rather than simply upgrading to the latest technology.

Without compelling applications, the market could struggle to justify AI-specific features beyond performance improvements.

