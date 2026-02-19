Todd Howard has discussed The Elder Scrolls 6 in a new interview

He said that it will return to the studio's "classic style" of exploration

He also reiterated that "it's going to be a while yet" until the game arrives

Bethesda director Todd Howard has indicated that The Elder Scrolls 6 will be something of a return to form for the studio compared to Starfield and Fallout 76.

Speaking in a video interview with KindaFunny (via IGN), Howard revealed that "the majority of people who made Skyrim" are still at the studio and hard at work on the next installment. He also claimed that he would have rather The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced later than all the way back in 2018 and explained that it would be more in line with older Bethesda games.

"We do have a certain style that we like and that our fans like that we want to get better and better at," he said.

"In some ways Fallout 76 and Starfield are a little bit of a creative detour from that classic Elder Scrolls, Fallout, a Skyrim or a Fallout 3 or a Fallout 4, Oblivion, where you're exploring a world in a certain way. And as we come back to The Elder Scrolls 6 that we're doing now, we're coming back to that classic style that we've missed."

Released in 2023, Starfield is still Bethesda Game Studios' most recent game. Although it received decent reviews upon release, many players felt that its massive but largely empty space setting was less exciting than the worlds of previous titles like Skyrim.

The idea that The Elder Scrolls 6 will be similar to those older games will definitely come as a relief to some, though it's worth noting that this next entry in the series is still a long way from release. In fact, in the same interview Howard reiterated that "it's going to be a while yet" before it lands in the hands of gamers.

