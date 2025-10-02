A new enemy, the Radhog, is coming to Fallout 76

Players will also be able to get a friendly one for their camps

This was partially inspired by the creative director's own childhood pet

The upcoming Fallout 76: Burning Springs update will add a new Radhog camp pet with surprising real-world inspirations.

These large mutant pigs will be present in the game's new Ohio region as enemies, but players will also be able to get their hands on one to place in their settlements as a pet.

In an interview at a preview event last month, creative director Jon Rush revealed that the decision to add a friendly Radhog was partly inspired by his real-life childhood pet.

"When I was growing up, I had a pet pig named Hamilton," he said. "So with us putting a Radhog in the game, and it being an appropriate size for a camp pet, I just couldn't pass up the opportunity to have it made into one."

"It's an homage to Hamilton," he continued. "When Fallout 76 was first being conceived, there were some concepts for Radhogs done by an artist, and we had just never made them."

"Going through the older concepts and seeing that, it felt like a really good fit to have these, these vicious pigs running around the new region. And of course, Hamilton being in the back of my mind, I was like, 'well, we're going to do it'."

"I think it plays into player feedback as well," added production direct Bill LaCoste. "We gave players the dog and the cats. They love dogs and cats, but now they will get some more interesting pets."

The Burning Springs update is set to release in December alongside the premiere of Fallout TV show's second season.

Fallout 76 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, or PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S via backwards compatibility.

