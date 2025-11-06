Amazon has revealed the free games for Prime members this month

It includes the likes of Fallout 76 and New Tales from the Borderlands

The games will become available throughout the month

Amazon has just unveiled its upcoming slate of free PC games for Prime members and it includes entries from hugely popular series.

Right now you can claim a free Epic Games Store copy of New Tales from the Borderlands via the Amazon Luna page. This story-based spin-off is basically a digital choose your own adventure game that has you alternating between multiple protagonists and making different decisions that affect the outcome of the plot.

You can also pick up keys for the retro Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Series and Gas Station Simulator, plus Lovecraft's Untold Stories.

That's not all though, as new games are coming throughout the month. On November 14, don't miss the chance to pick up Fallout 76 - a game that I've personally been playing quite a lot recently.

With a big free update set to drop in December to coincide with the next season of the Amazon Prime TV show, this month is the perfect time to dive in.

That same day will also give you access to keys for Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition, Fort Solis, and Dark City: Kyiv Collector's Edition.

This will be followed by the arrival of PlateUp!, Dungeons & Dragons: Krynn Series, and Dream Tactics on November 20.

Then, rounding off the month on November 26, is Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 6 Collector's Edition and Gunslugs - the latter being an arcade side-scrolling shooter that's well worth checking out.

That's a grand total of thirteen games throughout November, an impressive number when you consider that all you need to claim them is an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Not yet a member? You can check out the best prices in your region or learn how to get a free trial below.

