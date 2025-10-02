Amazon Luna is getting a massive update later this year

The service will soon offer a selection of casual party games including an exclusive title

Amazon Prime subscribers will also be able to access hits like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at no extra cost

Online retail giant Amazon has just announced an "all-new" vision for its Luna cloud gaming service.

Luna, which launched back in 2022, allows you to dive into a wide range of quality games directly from your phone, laptop, or smart TV without the need for any expensive gaming hardware.

It's easily one of the best gaming services available today, netting four out of five stars in our Amazon Luna review, thanks to a robust free tier that comes included with Amazon Prime.

Now it seems that Luna will be heading in a more social direction, with a wealth of new games and features on the way. The flagship new addition is called GameNight, a collection of more than 25 social party games including Angry Birds and Ticket to Ride.

You'll be able to play these with friends in your living room, with players joining simply by scanning a QR code on screen with their phones.

At launch, GameNight will be home to an exclusive title: Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg that features an AI-powered version of the famous rapper.

That's not all though, as Prime members will also be able to access a new library of high-quality games including some massive hits like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 at no extra cost.

These games will require a gamepad, such as an Xbox Wireless Controller or the dedicated Luna Controller, and will be offered on a rotating basis.

If you need even more games, then Luna+ is being rebranded as Luna Premium and will grant access to a wealth of other titles for an extra monthly fee.

All in all, it's a mega upgrade and it's fantastic to see even more benefits coming to Prime subscribers at a time when other services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are consistently increasing in cost.

If you want to give Amazon Luna a go before this massive update arrives later this year, you can pick up a Prime subscription below and head to the service's home page.

