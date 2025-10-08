Amazon Luna+ is far from the only computer game streaming service out there. But it might be one of the most flexible, thanks in no small part to the low-latency, platform agnostic Luna Controller. And it's currently available at a huge discount – you can buy it for $39.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon US.

Out of all of the Amazon Prime Day controller deals I've seen this week, this one definitely stuck out. Not only does it have a massive $30 off but, if you're willing to take the plunge and step into Amazon Luna's streaming service, it offers functionality that few wireless controllers can muster. And to make this easier, Amazon's offering a month free if you buy this bundle going for $39.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon US.

The savings aren't just available stateside though. You can also get a total bargain on the Luna Controller if you live in Britain; it's available for £34.99 (was £59.99) at Amazon UK, making it an awesome deal no matter which side of the Atlantic you're on.

Today's best Luna Controller Prime Day deals

Save $30 Amazon Luna Controller: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Perfectly tailored to use with Amazon's Luna game-streaming service, the Luna Controller rocks excellent connectivity via Bluetooth, USB and even Wi-Fi. On top of this it also offers seamless screen switching, enabling you to pick your game up on another device without having to mess around with loads of settings. And now you can get it for almost half off!

Save $30 Amazon Luna Controller + FREE 1-month Luna+: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon If this is your first time subscribing to the Luna+ service, this is the bundle you're going to want to go for. Not only does it include the Luna Controller but you'll also get a free month of Luna+ – all for the same price as the controller alone!

Save £25 Amazon Luna Controller: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon If you're based in the UK, there's no need to feel left out: Amazon UK's offering a sensational discount on the Luna Controller as well. Pick up this limited time deal and you'll get for £25 – a pretty tasty bargain in anyone's book.

In our original Amazon Luna Wireless Controller review, we praised this pad for the quality of its construction and the delightful tactility of its buttons. But, inevitably, the thing that drew most of our plaudits was how seamlessly it works with the Amazon Luna game streaming service.

First off, its Wi-Fi connectivity syncs up directly with Amazon's servers, reducing its round trip latency to just 30ms, making its response to your inputs lightning fast. On top of this, this feature supports its friction-free device switching – you can pause your game on one device and resume on another, making it easy to switch things up should your roommate suddenly want to use the TV.

So if you want hassle-free access to a range of top titles – from Jedi Survivor to Death Stranding – picking up a Luna Controller and a Luna+ subscription is a bit of a no-brainer. Particularly with this huge $30 / £25 discount.