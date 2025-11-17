It's not quite Black Friday sales week just yet, but we're already seeing fantastic deals for top controllers across the gaming spectrum. Now, my all-time favorite Nintendo Switch controller (that's also compatible with Switch 2 and PC) has been given a stellar discount at Amazon.

Right now, the 8BitDo Ultimate controller has been reduced to just $44.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon. Just keep in mind you'll need to check the additional $5 off coupon box to get this full discount. Otherwise, you'll be paying $49.99. Still a good deal there, of course, but you stand to save more.

The above discount is for the standard black colorway. The controller is also available in white for $49.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon, too, though there's no additional coupon here, unfortunately. In both deals, you're also getting a free travel case to store the controller in if you're planning to take it somewhere for the Holidays, too.

The 8BitDo Ultimate is one of my personal favorite controllers, and it still ranks top of our list of the best Nintendo Switch controllers. But fear not if you've recently upgraded to Switch 2, as the controller is also compatible with Nintendo's new system, as well as PC and smartphones.

The 8BitDo Ultimate boasts a pair of Hall effect thumbsticks, so no need to worry about the kind of stick drift that plagues many first-party Nintendo pads, including the Joy-Con and Switch Pro Controller. It also has excellent build quality and comes packaged with a charging dock.

This pre-Black Friday deal also chucks in an officially-branded 8BitDo carrying case, ideal if you're traveling away for the Holidays but would still like to bring a top gamepad with you.

