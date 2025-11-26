The Amazon Luna Controller is back down to its lowest-ever price – and you can use it to play free games with Prime
Dive in on any device
If you're a fan of cloud gaming, then you shouldn't miss the official Luna Wireless Controller discounted to just $39.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon in the US or just £34.99 (was £59.99) at Amazon in the UK.
This Black Friday deal is the perfect accompaniment to the generous selection of free games included with the Luna service. If you're an Amazon Prime member, then you get access to loads of streamed games including hits like Dave the Diver and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at no added cost.
Designed for seamless compatibility with Luna, this controller makes it easier than ever to play them on your laptop, smart TV, or other compatible devices.
Today's best Luna Wireless Controller Black Friday deal
This is a great discount on the official Luna Wireless Controller that takes it back down its lowest-ever price. This controller is designed for Luna cloud gaming first and foremost, connecting directly to Amazon's servers for the best performance.
Shoppers in the UK can also scoop up the official Luna Wireless Controller at its lowest-ever price too. This is the perfect buy if you're an Amazon Prime member that wants to make the most of the free games on the Luna service.
I awarded the Luna Wireless Controller three and a half stars in my review, with praise at its pleasantly tactile buttons and the use of high-quality materials that feel great in the hands.
It also worked flawlessly with Amazon Luna throughout my testing, which is a major point in its favor if you're a fan of the service.
I did criticize the design of the triggers though, which feel quite firm compared to those you would find on something like an Xbox Wireless Controller.
The use of AA batteries is also a bit of an issue, especially given the rate at which the controller goes through them. I managed to squeeze about four hours of play out of each pair, which is less than you might expect. Definitely consider investing in a set of rechargeable AAs if you're adding this peripheral to your basket.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
