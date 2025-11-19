Black Friday is here, and we’re very likely to see big savings on the best PS5 controllers available to buy today. It’s typically the best time of year to add a shiny new bit of hardware to your gaming setup, and discounts can make premium controllers like the DualSense Edge all the more enticing.

And that’s the topic of today. The DualSense Edge is a tempting purchase, with refined build quality compared to the standard DualSense, and useful additions like remappable rear buttons and quick button profile swapping via its two Function paddles. It’s also a luxury purchase, with an eye-watering retail price under normal circumstances.

However, the DualSense Edge is a controller we’ve witnessed many price drops for in the past three years since its initial release. And these are, unsurprisingly, the best times to buy one. But in 2025, with a good number of premium PS5 controller options on the market, should you still consider buying the DualSense Edge? And what are competing controllers offering that could make you change your mind?

Some important context

(Image credit: Future)

The DualSense Edge typically retails at $199.99 / £199.99, categorically making it an enthusiast purchase. To the average buyer, and even to someone like me who reviews controllers across all platforms for a living, it’s unreasonably expensive at retail price.

But that’s not to single out the Edge. Other premium PS5 controllers also hover around this price tag, including the Razer Raiju V3 Pro ($219.99 / £199.99) and Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded ($209.99 / £179.99). And frustratingly, beyond the standard DualSense, there isn’t much in the way of alternatives at lower prices - certainly no budget-friendly options.

But let’s properly get into things now. What’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen the DualSense Edge drop to? That would be during PlayStation’s own Days of Play sale from earlier this year. During that sales event, PS5 owners could head to the PlayStation Direct website to grab the Edge for $169.99 - a saving of 30 bucks. In the UK, EE did much the same back in July, shaving £30 off the retail price for a tidy £169.99 deal.

That’s a bit more reasonable, then, and my own personal opinion is that this is the price the DualSense Edge should have launched at. $169.99 / £169.99 - at least on the UK side - brings the Edge more in line with the price of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 ($199.99 / £169.99). And the Edge is a much, much better controller than Microsoft’s premium pad.

What price should you buy the DualSense Edge at?

(Image credit: Future)

Now, $169.99 / £169.99 is a good start, but I think PlayStation can do better. That is a price just about worth buying the DualSense Edge at, but I would be more comfortable recommending it to you if that lowest price is beaten by around $20 / £20 to $30 / £30.

I think enough time has passed since launch that a deal as low as $149.99 / £149.99 is reasonable. Several PS5 controllers with similar (or better) feature sets have been released over the past couple of years, and a discount like this would keep the Edge firmly in the conversation as the one to consider over the pricier competition.

But should you expect this? No, probably not. The Days of Play sale from earlier this year was a special occasion, even more so given that it coincided with PlayStation’s 30th anniversary. At that time, we saw deals that were uncharacteristic of the PlayStation brand, including big savings on regular DualSense controllers and the PSVR 2 headset.

But that’s not to say such price drops on the DualSense Edge are impossible. Third-party retailers like Best Buy in the US and EE in the UK have impressed with Edge discounts in the past, and I think they are more likely to offer the most enticing deals than PlayStation itself.

Should you even buy one to begin with?

(Image credit: Future)

Big discounts are one thing, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t touch on why the DualSense Edge is worth buying in the first place. As much as I like the Edge, I’ve always been a little hesitant about recommending one. Compared to the standard DualSense, the Edge is not a wholly transformative gamepad, at least at its sky-high retail price.

Expect roughly the same battery life, and the same haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support. But that doesn’t mean there haven’t been improvements. Build quality overall is a step up, especially with its awesome textured touchpad. The controller just feels a little nicer in the hands overall. You’re also getting a sturdy carry case and a set of swappable convex thumbsticks for added value.

You also have two options for those remappable buttons on the rear of the controller: a pair of tactile stubs or metallic paddles. Both are solid options that’ll come down to your personal preference. They’re also completely removable if you’d rather not use them at all.

Lastly, you have two Function paddles attached to the base of the controller. By clicking these in for about a second or so, you can bring up a DualSense Edge-specific interface that lets you customize and swap up to four button profiles. That’s really handy if you play a variety of the best PS5 games, and it means you can assign those remappable buttons to any input you like.

So is the DualSense Edge a must-own controller? I wouldn’t say so at retail price, but, as outlined above, if PlayStation decides to beat its lowest ever price over Black Friday, then I’d be much more comfortable recommending this excellent premium pad.

