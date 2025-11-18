Sony has announced its PlayStation Black Friday sale

All PS5 consoles, including the PS5 Pro, will see a $100 price cut

The PSVR2, DualSense controllers, and other accessories will also get a discounts

Sony's annual Black Friday sale has been announced, and this year, PS5 consoles, software, and more PlayStation hardware will see a significant price cut for a limited time.

The PlayStation Black Friday event begins on November 21, and all PS5 consoles will receive a $100 discount.

This deal includes the PS5 Digital Edition 825GB - Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle, which is priced at $399.99, and the PS5 1TB - Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle for $449.99, both of which come with additional, PlayStation-exclusive in-game content and 1,000 V-Bucks.

The deal for the Flowering Chaos Bundle is a PlayStation exclusive until November 26.

In select regions, you can also save $100 on the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, and the PS5 Pro from the PlayStation Direct store.

Similarly, the PlayStation VR2 will also get a hefty $100 price cut, while the PlayStation Portal remote player will receive a $20 discount.

Other PlayStation accessories, like the Pulse Elite wireless headset, Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers, and Access controller, will all receive between a $20 and $30 reduction. You can check out the details below.

During the promotion, players who join PlayStation Plus can save up to 33% on a 12-month membership, while current members can save 33% on the remainder of their membership when upgrading from Essential/Extra to Premium/Deluxe.

Elsewhere, all PS5 and PS4 players can enjoy movie discounts during this time, and PlayStation Plus members can claim additional discounts on recent releases.

Savings of up to 75% on PlayStation Store will also go live for PS4 and PS5 digital games on November 21, and the PlayStation Gear store will also see a sitewide 60% cut.

