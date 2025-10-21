A new PS5 Pro is now available and features some slight improvements from the original model

Like the rumors claimed, there aren't any major changes, but the console is lighter and runs slightly quieter and cooler

The new DualSense controller doesn't feature the rumored removable battery

Sony has released a brand new PlayStation 5 Pro, featuring several slight improvements from the original console, confirming rumors that the new model won't feature any major changes.

The details come from YouTuber Austin Evans(via PlayStationLifestyle), who got his hands on a new model and has conducted a thorough test to compare the latest console to the original.

While it appears from the outside that there are no major upgrades that would warrant you to trade in your old model, there are some slight differences that are worth noting.

For instance, the new PS5 Pro is lighter, coming in a 3016 grams, which is an 87 gram difference compared to the original's 3103 grams and mainly due to the changes made to the console's internal hardware components, specifically the motherboard, fan, and power supply.

On top of the console sounding quieter and running slightly cooler, it's also confirmed that the new model is between 2% and 3% more energy efficient than its original, as per the rumors. However, when tested against games like Astro's Playroom and Gran Turismo 7, Evans found a small improvement of 3% to 4%.

Another rumor also claimed that the new PS5 Pro will launch alongside a new DualSense wireless controller, which was said to feature a removable battery.

While the new console does come with the revised pad, with slight differences, it doesn't come with the removable battery component.

Those changes include a new model number, an additional support component under the shell, the removal of one of the built-in microphones on the back, and not much else.

If you're debating whether to upgrade your console, be sure to check out our PS5 Pro vs PS5 guide, which compares specs, design, cost, and more.

