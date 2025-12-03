Yup, the biggest sales period of the year is officially over, and eyes are now firmly planted on the holiday and Christmas - and gifting of course.
Luckily, there's still plenty of opportunity to pick up something excellent that'll make a great festive gift for the gamer in your life, or just for yourself. You've earned it.
One of the most affordable things in gaming that I really love are KontrolFreek thumbsticks and grips. These simple PS5 and Xbox controller accessories have transformed the way I game on console and I can't imagine interacting with a controller any other way anymore; the grips are brilliant for extra comfort and stability (and, well, grip if you need more like I do for accessibility), and the thumbsticks really do elevate how you use the sticks from movement to attacks and aiming.
I've listed out options for both PS5 and Xbox below, and highlights include the performance grips for PS5, which are just $10.99 at Amazon (was $14.99), and the KontrolFreek Aim Boost Kit for PlayStation for just $17.49 (was $21.99) at Amazon in the US.
If you're in the UK, fear not, as there are loads of discounts there too: you can nab the KontrolFreek Clutch thumbsticks for PS5 for just £9.99 at Amazon which I can personally recommend), or go for something like the all-round PlayStation Omni set for only £10.44 (was £16.99) at Amazon.
There's a bunch on offer, so there should be something for everyone across PS5 and Xbox below.
KontrolFreek deals – US
I have these on several of my controllers (and my Portal too) and cannot imagine life without them now. They're so affordable, too! The red variants are also discounted but only a little, as are the XT (extra thin) ones - though I actually prefer the regular ones, having tested both.
This basic pack contains two low-rise concave thumbstick caps that are supposedly designed for sports games, but I've used them for everything I play, and the performance has been excellent.
A simple, all-round solution for PlayStation controllers, these Lotus sticks are perfect for all games, though KontrolFreek sees them as best for action-adventure games.
These FPS thumbsticks might just be the ideal gift for the Call of Duty fan in your life - or for yourself. Designed for Xbox, they clip onto the controller's existing thumbsticks to offer improved grip and performance easily.
This pair of Omni add-ons for Xbox controllers is one of the simpler solutions available right now, with a criss-cross texture that's of great benefit, no matter what game you play.
KontrolFreek deals – UK
I used these particular ones until the grip almost ran out last year, and they are excellent. Particularly good for gamers who play a lot of single-player games and just want a bit of extra grip and precision from their thumbsticks.
If you're a Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege fan and want something that's officially licensed with a cool design from the game, then these thumbsticks are ideal - and dead cheap too.
The Omni Edition thumbsticks for PlayStation are great all-rounders and perfect as a straightforward solution for anyone not bothered about different height thumbsticks.
This bright red pair of thembsticks for PS5 or PS4 controllers is comprised of two high-rise sticks, and are perfect if you want to ensure precision and grip in high-speed FPS matches.
If you're a committed FPS player on Xbox, then these are the ones to get as the grip is excellent, and you'll get that balance of one high-rise and one medium-height stick at your disposal.
Another easy offering that's a simple two same-size thumbstick solution, these blue ones are also ones I owqn and can attest too!
