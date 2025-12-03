Jump to:

These PS5 and Xbox controller accessories revolutionized my gaming experience – and are perfect gift material this holiday

KontrolFreek thumbsticks and grips on DualSense controllers
(Image credit: KontrolFreek)
Yup, the biggest sales period of the year is officially over, and eyes are now firmly planted on the holiday and Christmas - and gifting of course.

Luckily, there's still plenty of opportunity to pick up something excellent that'll make a great festive gift for the gamer in your life, or just for yourself. You've earned it.

If you're in the UK, fear not, as there are loads of discounts there too: you can nab the KontrolFreek Clutch thumbsticks for PS5 for just £9.99 at Amazon which I can personally recommend), or go for something like the all-round PlayStation Omni set for only £10.44 (was £16.99) at Amazon.

KontrolFreek deals – US

KontrolFreek Performance Grips for PlayStation 5 (Nightfall Black)
KontrolFreek Performance Grips for PlayStation 5 (Nightfall Black): was $14.99 now $10.99 at Amazon
I have these on several of my controllers (and my Portal too) and cannot imagine life without them now. They're so affordable, too! The red variants are also discounted but only a little, as are the XT (extra thin) ones - though I actually prefer the regular ones, having tested both.

KontrolFreek Clutch for PlayStation
KontrolFreek Clutch for PlayStation: was $16.99 now $12.99 at Walmart
This basic pack contains two low-rise concave thumbstick caps that are supposedly designed for sports games, but I've used them for everything I play, and the performance has been excellent.

KontrolFreek Lotus for PlayStation
KontrolFreek Lotus for PlayStation: was $16.99 now $12.99 at Walmart
A simple, all-round solution for PlayStation controllers, these Lotus sticks are perfect for all games, though KontrolFreek sees them as best for action-adventure games.

KontrolFreek FPS Freek Frenzy for Xbox
KontrolFreek FPS Freek Frenzy for Xbox: was $16.99 now $12.99 at Walmart
These FPS thumbsticks might just be the ideal gift for the Call of Duty fan in your life - or for yourself. Designed for Xbox, they clip onto the controller's existing thumbsticks to offer improved grip and performance easily.

KontrolFreek Omni for Xbox
KontrolFreek Omni for Xbox: $12.99 at Walmart
This pair of Omni add-ons for Xbox controllers is one of the simpler solutions available right now, with a criss-cross texture that's of great benefit, no matter what game you play.

KontrolFreek deals – UK

KontrolFreek Clutch for PS5 & PS4
KontrolFreek Clutch for PS5 & PS4: was £16.99 now £9.99 at Amazon
I used these particular ones until the grip almost ran out last year, and they are excellent. Particularly good for gamers who play a lot of single-player games and just want a bit of extra grip and precision from their thumbsticks.

KontrolFreek Black Ice Edition for PlayStation
KontrolFreek Black Ice Edition for PlayStation: was £9.29 now £8.94 at Amazon
If you're a Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege fan and want something that's officially licensed with a cool design from the game, then these thumbsticks are ideal - and dead cheap too.

KontrolFreek Omni for Playstation
KontrolFreek Omni for Playstation: was £16.99 now £12.52 at Amazon
The Omni Edition thumbsticks for PlayStation are great all-rounders and perfect as a straightforward solution for anyone not bothered about different height thumbsticks.

KontrolFreek FPS Freek Inferno for PS5 & PS4
KontrolFreek FPS Freek Inferno for PS5 & PS4: was £16.99 now £9.95 at Amazon
This bright red pair of thembsticks for PS5 or PS4 controllers is comprised of two high-rise sticks, and are perfect if you want to ensure precision and grip in high-speed FPS matches.

KontrolFreek FPS Freek Frenzy for Xbox
KontrolFreek FPS Freek Frenzy for Xbox: was £16.99 now £10.99 at Amazon
If you're a committed FPS player on Xbox, then these are the ones to get as the grip is excellent, and you'll get that balance of one high-rise and one medium-height stick at your disposal.

KontrolFreek Lotus for Xbox
KontrolFreek Lotus for Xbox: was £16.99 now £12.99 at Amazon
Another easy offering that's a simple two same-size thumbstick solution, these blue ones are also ones I owqn and can attest too!

Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar
Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.

