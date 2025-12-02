Get your Christmas shopping done early with these cheap stocking filler gifts for gamers

By published

Space-friendly controllers and accessories for less

For many, having the Cyber Monday deals event firmly in the rear view mirror will be a blessing. Now, you can at least do some Christmas shopping at your own pace, and there are plenty of cheap gifts for gamers that'll make ideal stocking fillers for the Holiday season.

I've hunted down a number of gaming controllers and accessories that are both small enough to fit in a stocking, and come comfortably under the $25 / £25 mark. The CRKD Atom, for instance, is always a reliable pick. It's a fully working controller that doubles as a collectible piece for just $19.99 at Amazon.

Today's best cheap stocking filler gaming deals in the US

8BitDo Ultimate 2C (Mint)
Save 25%
8BitDo Ultimate 2C (Mint): was $29.99 now $22.48 at Amazon
Another very impressive cheap controllers, this time from the masters of the craft at 8BitDo. Effectively a cheaper version of the standard Ultimate, it nonetheless brings Hall effect sticks, wireless connectivity, and PC compatibility. Some nice color options, too, though just the purple model has received a discount other than the Mint option above.

Purple: was $29.99 now $22.73 at Amazon

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox
Save 33%
Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
For a handy way to top up an Xbox Wireless Controller's Play & Charge Kit, Razer has a very cost effective solution. Simply slot the controller on the top of the device and you're good to go. This 'Aqua Shift' color is the only discounted one right now, though, so you may have a bit of a mismatch with your actual controller. But otherwise, this is a very safe stocking stuffer.

CRKD Atom
CRKD Atom: $19.99 at Amazon
The CRKD Atom doesn't go on sale a lot, but it really doesn't need to. This fully-functioning controller - compatible with Switch, Switch 2, PC, and mobile devices - doubles as a collectible keychain. There are tons of color options, too, all available at the same price.

GameSir Nova Lite
GameSir Nova Lite: $24.99 at Amazon
Simply the cream of the crop when it comes to cheap Switch and PC controllers, the Nova Lite offers wireless connectivity and Hall effect sticks, as well as turbo functions for use with retro games. While battery life is lean at around 10 hours, I still can't get over just how good of a pad this is for the price.

Today's best cheap stocking filler gaming deals in the UK

Hori USB Camera for Switch 2
Save 33%
Hori USB Camera for Switch 2: was £29.99 now £19.99 at Amazon
At 33% off, this is a decent webcam option for PC and of course is a cheap solution for Switch 2's online GameChat functionality. While only 480p, it's a significantly cheaper option than Nintendo's official camera.

PowerA DualSense Twin Charging Station
Save 35%
PowerA DualSense Twin Charging Station: was £19.99 now £12.99 at Currys
A superb 35% off saving at Currys, this is currently about half the price of the official DualSense Charging Station, and this one still supports the charging of two controllers at once.

GameSir Nova Lite
GameSir Nova Lite: £17.99 at Amazon
Impressively cheap in the UK, this one's always worth buying for friends, family, or yourself if you're after a solid spare Switch controller. But to be honest, it's good enough to use as your go-to on the console, as well.

CRKD Atom
CRKD Atom: £19.99 at Amazon
In the UK, the CRKD Atom comes in at a similar price to its US counterpart. Well worth looking at in this region, too, and still comes in several color choices.

