For many, having the Cyber Monday deals event firmly in the rear view mirror will be a blessing. Now, you can at least do some Christmas shopping at your own pace, and there are plenty of cheap gifts for gamers that'll make ideal stocking fillers for the Holiday season.

I've hunted down a number of gaming controllers and accessories that are both small enough to fit in a stocking, and come comfortably under the $25 / £25 mark. The CRKD Atom, for instance, is always a reliable pick. It's a fully working controller that doubles as a collectible piece for just $19.99 at Amazon.

Meanwhile, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C controller can be had for as little as $22.48 (was $29.99) at Amazon right now. Another gamepad favorite is the GameSir Nova Lite which, while not currently on sale, is one of the best cheap controllers around at just $24.99.

Check out our deal blocks for these products and more, as well as their UK equivalents, below.

Today's best cheap stocking filler gaming deals in the US

Save 33% Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ For a handy way to top up an Xbox Wireless Controller's Play & Charge Kit, Razer has a very cost effective solution. Simply slot the controller on the top of the device and you're good to go. This 'Aqua Shift' color is the only discounted one right now, though, so you may have a bit of a mismatch with your actual controller. But otherwise, this is a very safe stocking stuffer.

CRKD Atom: $19.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The CRKD Atom doesn't go on sale a lot, but it really doesn't need to. This fully-functioning controller - compatible with Switch, Switch 2, PC, and mobile devices - doubles as a collectible keychain. There are tons of color options, too, all available at the same price.

GameSir Nova Lite: $24.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Simply the cream of the crop when it comes to cheap Switch and PC controllers, the Nova Lite offers wireless connectivity and Hall effect sticks, as well as turbo functions for use with retro games. While battery life is lean at around 10 hours, I still can't get over just how good of a pad this is for the price.

Today's best cheap stocking filler gaming deals in the UK

Save 33% Hori USB Camera for Switch 2: was £29.99 now £19.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ At 33% off, this is a decent webcam option for PC and of course is a cheap solution for Switch 2's online GameChat functionality. While only 480p, it's a significantly cheaper option than Nintendo's official camera.

Save 35% PowerA DualSense Twin Charging Station: was £19.99 now £12.99 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ A superb 35% off saving at Currys, this is currently about half the price of the official DualSense Charging Station, and this one still supports the charging of two controllers at once.

GameSir Nova Lite: £17.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Impressively cheap in the UK, this one's always worth buying for friends, family, or yourself if you're after a solid spare Switch controller. But to be honest, it's good enough to use as your go-to on the console, as well.

CRKD Atom: £19.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ In the UK, the CRKD Atom comes in at a similar price to its US counterpart. Well worth looking at in this region, too, and still comes in several color choices.

