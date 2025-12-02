For many, having the Cyber Monday deals event firmly in the rear view mirror will be a blessing. Now, you can at least do some Christmas shopping at your own pace, and there are plenty of cheap gifts for gamers that'll make ideal stocking fillers for the Holiday season.
I've hunted down a number of gaming controllers and accessories that are both small enough to fit in a stocking, and come comfortably under the $25 / £25 mark. The CRKD Atom, for instance, is always a reliable pick. It's a fully working controller that doubles as a collectible piece for just $19.99 at Amazon.
Meanwhile, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C controller can be had for as little as $22.48 (was $29.99) at Amazon right now. Another gamepad favorite is the GameSir Nova Lite which, while not currently on sale, is one of the best cheap controllers around at just $24.99.
Check out our deal blocks for these products and more, as well as their UK equivalents, below.
Today's best cheap stocking filler gaming deals in the US
Another very impressive cheap controllers, this time from the masters of the craft at 8BitDo. Effectively a cheaper version of the standard Ultimate, it nonetheless brings Hall effect sticks, wireless connectivity, and PC compatibility. Some nice color options, too, though just the purple model has received a discount other than the Mint option above.
Purple: was $29.99 now $22.73 at Amazon
For a handy way to top up an Xbox Wireless Controller's Play & Charge Kit, Razer has a very cost effective solution. Simply slot the controller on the top of the device and you're good to go. This 'Aqua Shift' color is the only discounted one right now, though, so you may have a bit of a mismatch with your actual controller. But otherwise, this is a very safe stocking stuffer.
The CRKD Atom doesn't go on sale a lot, but it really doesn't need to. This fully-functioning controller - compatible with Switch, Switch 2, PC, and mobile devices - doubles as a collectible keychain. There are tons of color options, too, all available at the same price.
Simply the cream of the crop when it comes to cheap Switch and PC controllers, the Nova Lite offers wireless connectivity and Hall effect sticks, as well as turbo functions for use with retro games. While battery life is lean at around 10 hours, I still can't get over just how good of a pad this is for the price.
Today's best cheap stocking filler gaming deals in the UK
At 33% off, this is a decent webcam option for PC and of course is a cheap solution for Switch 2's online GameChat functionality. While only 480p, it's a significantly cheaper option than Nintendo's official camera.
A superb 35% off saving at Currys, this is currently about half the price of the official DualSense Charging Station, and this one still supports the charging of two controllers at once.
Impressively cheap in the UK, this one's always worth buying for friends, family, or yourself if you're after a solid spare Switch controller. But to be honest, it's good enough to use as your go-to on the console, as well.
In the UK, the CRKD Atom comes in at a similar price to its US counterpart. Well worth looking at in this region, too, and still comes in several color choices.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
