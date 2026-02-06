Over the years, and console generation after console generation, I've had to get used to controller shapes and hope that I can hold and use the next one as well as the last. PlayStation controllers have always been the best for me, but recently I've discovered a brilliant way to enhance them further, from an accessibility and comfort perspective: controller grips and thumb grips.

Ever since trying some of KontrolFreek's products a few years ago, I just haven't looked back, and - safely stored, limited edition controllers aside - I just can't imagine using a DualSense, or even my PlayStation Portal, without them. And the best thing is, they are super affordable, readily available, and darn easy to use.

My favorite products from the brand are the standard (or thicker) KontrolFreek performance grips, which wrap around the wings of my DualSense, and the KontrolFreek No-Slip thumb Grips - these are the thin rubber ones that just pop over the existing sticks, rather than ones that attach wholesale to the top of sticks.

Buy KontrolFreek Performance Grips

Buy KontrolFreek No-Slip Thumb Grips

While KontrolFreek's - and similar products from other brands - products like these are often positioned to give players an edge in competitive or online play, or make for refined and uber-efficient control input, they have simply been revolutionary for me from an accessibility point of view. There's such a range of products available that you can always find something for whatever controller type you use, too.

If you have smaller or different hands as I do and need just a little bit of extra grip to make things more comfortable, and to ensure a DualSense doesn't slip out of your hands - potentially breaking in the process - then these KontrolFreek PS5 accessories are not to be overlooked. And for comfortably less than $20 / £20, they really won't break the bank.

