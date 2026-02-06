Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Over the years, and console generation after console generation, I've had to get used to controller shapes and hope that I can hold and use the next one as well as the last. PlayStation controllers have always been the best for me, but recently I've discovered a brilliant way to enhance them further, from an accessibility and comfort perspective: controller grips and thumb grips.
Ever since trying some of KontrolFreek's products a few years ago, I just haven't looked back, and - safely stored, limited edition controllers aside - I just can't imagine using a DualSense, or even my PlayStation Portal, without them. And the best thing is, they are super affordable, readily available, and darn easy to use.
My favorite products from the brand are the standard (or thicker) KontrolFreek performance grips, which wrap around the wings of my DualSense, and the KontrolFreek No-Slip thumb Grips - these are the thin rubber ones that just pop over the existing sticks, rather than ones that attach wholesale to the top of sticks.
Buy KontrolFreek Performance Grips
Buy KontrolFreek No-Slip Thumb Grips
While KontrolFreek's - and similar products from other brands - products like these are often positioned to give players an edge in competitive or online play, or make for refined and uber-efficient control input, they have simply been revolutionary for me from an accessibility point of view. There's such a range of products available that you can always find something for whatever controller type you use, too.
If you have smaller or different hands as I do and need just a little bit of extra grip to make things more comfortable, and to ensure a DualSense doesn't slip out of your hands - potentially breaking in the process - then these KontrolFreek PS5 accessories are not to be overlooked. And for comfortably less than $20 / £20, they really won't break the bank.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best PS5 controllers
1. Best overall:
DualSense Wireless Controller
2. Best pro:
DualSense Edge
3. Best for versatility:
Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded
4. Best for remote play:
PlayStation Portal
5. Best for accessibility
PlayStation Access Controller
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.