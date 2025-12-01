Don't miss these serious Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 accessory discounts

Don't miss out on these excellent Switch 2 accessories deals

Switch 2 accessory Cyber Monday deals.
(Image credit: PowerA / Samsung / Hori / Future)

The Cyber Monday deals are here and could very well be your last chance to save big on all things Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of the holiday season. We've already seen some fantastic value console bundles up for grabs, but a shiny new console is nothing without some compatible accessories.

Luckily there are loads of savings to be had right now at a wide range of retailers, with the likes of the official Samsung microSD Express Card down to just $39.99 at Target (was $59.99). Compatible headsets such as the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 are up for grabs at great prices too: just $104.99 at Amazon (was $149.99).

Hori USB Camera for Nintendo Switch 2
Save $10
Hori USB Camera for Nintendo Switch 2: was $34.99 now $24.99 at Woot!
The Hori USB Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 opens up the Switch 2's exclusive GameChat features. In games like Mario Kart World, you can display your camera feed and chat with pals. You can even take pictures and use them in-game for reactions.

View Deal
PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2
Save 25%
PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2: was $49.99 now $37.38 at Amazon
This controller from PowerA gets 25% off as part of a great Cyber Monday deal. It's a solid pick, and while its officially licensed for the Switch, it also works great for Switch 2. It's definitely a great option as a cheaper alternative to Nintendo's own premium controllers.

View Deal
Samsung microSD Express Card (256GB)
Save 33%
Samsung microSD Express Card (256GB): was $59.99 now $39.99 at Target
Target currently has the best Cyber Monday deal on microSD Express cards. 20 bucks off this 256GB is a steal, effectively doubling the amount of storage you have on your console.

View Deal
8BitDo Ultimate 2
Save 20%
8BitDo Ultimate 2: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon
While this is the PC-only version of the 8BitDo Ultimate 2, it's still a superb choice if you're after a reliable controller for your desktop. Upgraded TMR thumbsticks, additional claw grip bumper buttons, and RGB lighting headline this enhanced gamepad.

UK price: £49.80 at Amazon

Read our full 8BitDo Ultimate 2 review

View Deal
HyperX Cloud Alpha
Save $40
HyperX Cloud Alpha: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
Great sound, quality mic, and beyond impressive longevity have made the HyperX Cloud Alpha one of the best wired gaming headsets for years. Even today, its reliability is incredibly tough to beat, and I highly recommend it if you're looking for an affordable, no-fuss headset for enjoying your favorite games with - online or off.

View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5
Save 30% ($45)
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $149.99 now $104.99 at Amazon
I've used the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 headset for a year now, and it works flawlessly on my PC and PS5. The app's audio profiles really make a difference in games like Arc Raiders and COD, so if you want a slightly more premium experience, go with this one.

Price check: Walmart - $135.99 | Target - $129.99

UK price: Amazon UK - £99.99 (was £129)

View Deal

