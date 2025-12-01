The Cyber Monday deals are here and could very well be your last chance to save big on all things Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of the holiday season. We've already seen some fantastic value console bundles up for grabs, but a shiny new console is nothing without some compatible accessories.

Luckily there are loads of savings to be had right now at a wide range of retailers, with the likes of the official Samsung microSD Express Card down to just $39.99 at Target (was $59.99). Compatible headsets such as the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 are up for grabs at great prices too: just $104.99 at Amazon (was $149.99).

There's almost certainly going to be deal for you no matter your budget or requirements, so read on for some top picks from today's sales.

Save $10 Hori USB Camera for Nintendo Switch 2: was $34.99 now $24.99 at Woot! Read more Read less ▼ The Hori USB Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 opens up the Switch 2's exclusive GameChat features. In games like Mario Kart World, you can display your camera feed and chat with pals. You can even take pictures and use them in-game for reactions.

Save 25% PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2: was $49.99 now $37.38 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This controller from PowerA gets 25% off as part of a great Cyber Monday deal. It's a solid pick, and while its officially licensed for the Switch, it also works great for Switch 2. It's definitely a great option as a cheaper alternative to Nintendo's own premium controllers.

Save 33% Samsung microSD Express Card (256GB): was $59.99 now $39.99 at Target Read more Read less ▼ Target currently has the best Cyber Monday deal on microSD Express cards. 20 bucks off this 256GB is a steal, effectively doubling the amount of storage you have on your console.

Save $40 HyperX Cloud Alpha: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Great sound, quality mic, and beyond impressive longevity have made the HyperX Cloud Alpha one of the best wired gaming headsets for years. Even today, its reliability is incredibly tough to beat, and I highly recommend it if you're looking for an affordable, no-fuss headset for enjoying your favorite games with - online or off.

