No, this is not a drill! The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally, actually received a substantial discount. This Cyber Monday, you can grab the Mario Kart World bundle for just $449 at Walmart (was $499.99) - a mega $50.99 off!

• Shop Walmart's full Cyber Monday sale

The best part? There's no catch. This is a genuine, bona fide price cut on the hottest and latest console of the season as part of the ongoing Cyber Monday deals. The price is hidden until you add the bundle to your cart, but other than that, it's plain sailing.

(Not in the US? See today's best deals in your region below.)

Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 Cyber Monday deal

Lowest-ever price Save $50.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle: was $499.99 now $449 at Walmart No, I can't believe it either. The Nintendo Switch 2, one of the most popular consoles this Cyber Monday, has actually received a major discount. At $50 off, this bundle is the same cost as the console on its own - effectively netting you a copy of Mario Kart World for free!

This is easily the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deal of the entire sales period, beating every discount that we saw in the US over the entire Black Friday.

At $50 off, this bundle is a must-have and incredible value. You're getting not just a Nintendo Switch 2 here, but also a copy of one of its very best games, Mario Kart World, effectively for free.

To reiterate, the system usually goes for $449.99 on its own - so a price cut on the higher price Mario Kart World bundle that takes it down to slightly below is really worth shouting about.

If you've been waiting for the time to buy a Nintendo Switch 2, then this is it. Given how sparse other big savings have been so far, I wouldn't expect a discount this good to show up again this year.

Shop more Cyber Monday deals