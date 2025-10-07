It's that time again; one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market has returned to its lowest ever price this Amazon Prime Day. I'm talking about the excellent mClassic upscaler for Nintendo Switch, which has dropped back down to $74.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon.
If you're holding onto your original Nintendo Switch console, then this Amazon Prime Day deal isn't one you'll want to miss. The console is pretty infamous for poor image quality, with many games lacking anti-aliasing to shore up performance. The mClassic cleans up image quality by adding anti-aliasing back in via HDMI connection, and can even bump up resolution for a much cleaner image overall.
Today's best Prime Day mClassic deal
These days, I consider the mClassic to be an essential Nintendo Switch accessory. Many games that launched late in its lifecycle suffer from pretty fuzzy image quality. The mClassic cleans this up by boosting resolution, and can even provide a light touch of anti-aliasing to smooth out those jagged edges.
UK price: was £99.99 now £69.88 at Amazon
Marseille's mClassic is one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories you can buy today. Thanks to the Nintendo Switch 2, the Japanese hardware maker has done a good job catching up to the competition with 4K capabilities. However, if you're holding onto your original Switch, overall image quality can be troublesome still.
I've recently experienced this with Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition. And while that's a phenomenal game, its massive open world and hectic combat can drag down overall image quality and performance.
I won't be so dramatic as to call the mClassic a silver bullet, but it really does make a difference to your Switch's output. With it hooked up to my Switch via HDMI, I immediately noticed a bump in resolution, and its anti-aliasing touch feels like just the right amount, smoothing out jagged edges without smearing the image unnecessarily.
