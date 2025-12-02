Cyber Monday is over, but the Nintendo Switch 2 is still a record low price
The best Cyber Monday Switch 2 deal is sticking around
Cyber Monday might now be over, but one of the very best Nintendo Switch 2 discounts is still available today. Right now you can scoop up the Mario Kart World bundle for just $449 at Walmart (was $499.99) thanks to an unprecedented $50.99 discount.
This is the lowest price that we've ever seen the bundle drop in the US and, given that it takes it down to the same cost as buying just the console on its own, effectively means that you're getting the included copy of Mario Kart World for free!
Shoppers in the UK can also score a bargain, with the same bundle down to just £399 at Very (was £429.99) - a £30.99 saving.
(Not in the US or UK? See today's best deals in your region below.)
A lowest-ever Nintendo Switch 2 price
No, I can't believe it either. The Nintendo Switch 2, one of the most popular consoles right now, has actually received a major discount. At $50 off, this bundle is the same cost as the console on its own - effectively netting you a copy of Mario Kart World for free!
Price check: Best Buy - $499.99 | Target - $499.99 | GameStop - $499.99 | Amazon - out of stock
Very currently seems to have the best price on the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle in the UK, with a £30.99 saving compared to its regular £429.99 retail price.
Price check: Amazon - £399.99 | Argos - £399.99 | Currys - £399.99 | Game - £429.99 | John Lewis - out of stock
Although the UK discount is very strong, the US equivalent is definitely the star of the show here. With it you're effectively getting the included digital copy of Mario Kart World for free, as it takes this bundle down to the same price as the console on its own.
This is bundle is easily the definitive Nintendo Switch 2 package too, as Mario Kart World is one of the system's very best games and a fantastic showcase of what it can do.
With Cyber Monday and the Black Friday sales period firmly behind us, there's no word on how long these offers will stick around - so be sure to take advantage of them before they're gone!
