This year's Cyber Monday deals have been and gone, which will certainly be a relief to many as we start to wind down for the Holiday season. But if you're still on the hunt for storage-boosting Switch 2 accessories, you just might be in luck.

That's because the Samsung P9 microSD Express card, compatible with Switch 2, is still on offer at the world's largest retailer. Right now, you can still purchase the 256GB Samsung P9 for $49.99 (was $54.99) at Amazon.

Better still, the 512GB version can still be bought for an impressive $74.98 (was $99.99) at Amazon. That's a tidy 25% off.

MicroSD Express cards are some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories you can buy. The Switch 2 comes with 256GB of internal storage out of the box, which is certainly an improvement over the original Switch console. However, with games ever demanding more and more storage space, that internal capacity might not go as far as you'd think.

MicroSD Express cards are upgraded versions of standard microSD cards; the former is the only storage solution currently compatible with Switch 2, and regular microSD cards (even ones licensed by Nintendo) won't work on the new system.

If you play a lot of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games and want to avoid deleting and/or reinstalling them wherever possible, then I highly recommend investing in a microSD Express card like these Samsung options for that extra peace of mind.

