Cyber Monday Switch 2 deals might be over, but these microSD Express card discounts haven't gone anywhere

Deals
By published

Save up to 25%

Samsung P9 Express microSD Express card
(Image credit: Samsung)

This year's Cyber Monday deals have been and gone, which will certainly be a relief to many as we start to wind down for the Holiday season. But if you're still on the hunt for storage-boosting Switch 2 accessories, you just might be in luck.

That's because the Samsung P9 microSD Express card, compatible with Switch 2, is still on offer at the world's largest retailer. Right now, you can still purchase the 256GB Samsung P9 for $49.99 (was $54.99) at Amazon.

Today's best microSD Express card deals after Cyber Monday

Samsung P9 Express - 512GB
Save 25%
Samsung P9 Express - 512GB: was $99.99 now $74.98 at Amazon

At 25% off, I'd jump on this microSD Express card deal while it's still around. 75 bucks might appear a bit steep, but consider that you're effectively tripling the amount of usable storage available on your Switch 2.

Still, if you're not keen on spending that much, the 256GB card has also had a price drop.

256GB version: was $54.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

View Deal

MicroSD Express cards are some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories you can buy. The Switch 2 comes with 256GB of internal storage out of the box, which is certainly an improvement over the original Switch console. However, with games ever demanding more and more storage space, that internal capacity might not go as far as you'd think.

MicroSD Express cards are upgraded versions of standard microSD cards; the former is the only storage solution currently compatible with Switch 2, and regular microSD cards (even ones licensed by Nintendo) won't work on the new system.

If you play a lot of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games and want to avoid deleting and/or reinstalling them wherever possible, then I highly recommend investing in a microSD Express card like these Samsung options for that extra peace of mind.

Shop more of today's best post-Cyber Monday sales

CATEGORIES
Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.