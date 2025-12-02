This year's Cyber Monday deals have been and gone, which will certainly be a relief to many as we start to wind down for the Holiday season. But if you're still on the hunt for storage-boosting Switch 2 accessories, you just might be in luck.
That's because the Samsung P9 microSD Express card, compatible with Switch 2, is still on offer at the world's largest retailer. Right now, you can still purchase the 256GB Samsung P9 for $49.99 (was $54.99) at Amazon.
Better still, the 512GB version can still be bought for an impressive $74.98 (was $99.99) at Amazon. That's a tidy 25% off.
(Not in the US? See today's best deals in your region below.)
Today's best microSD Express card deals after Cyber Monday
At 25% off, I'd jump on this microSD Express card deal while it's still around. 75 bucks might appear a bit steep, but consider that you're effectively tripling the amount of usable storage available on your Switch 2.
Still, if you're not keen on spending that much, the 256GB card has also had a price drop.
256GB version: was $54.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
MicroSD Express cards are some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories you can buy. The Switch 2 comes with 256GB of internal storage out of the box, which is certainly an improvement over the original Switch console. However, with games ever demanding more and more storage space, that internal capacity might not go as far as you'd think.
MicroSD Express cards are upgraded versions of standard microSD cards; the former is the only storage solution currently compatible with Switch 2, and regular microSD cards (even ones licensed by Nintendo) won't work on the new system.
If you play a lot of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games and want to avoid deleting and/or reinstalling them wherever possible, then I highly recommend investing in a microSD Express card like these Samsung options for that extra peace of mind.
Shop more of today's best post-Cyber Monday sales
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, AirPods, air fryers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $119
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Dell: laptop deals from $249.99
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lenovo: 45% off laptops & tablets
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances, holiday decor & tools
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off appliances, TVs & phones
- Target: 40% off Christmas decor, clothing & furniture
- T-Mobile: up to $1,100 off latest iPhone 17
- Walmart: furniture, cheap TVs & vacs from $69
- Wayfair: 54% off Christmas, furniture & decor
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.