The Black Friday weekend is here and I'm tracking down the best Cyber Monday mini PC deals with machines my team and I have first-hand experience testing and reviewing. And it's looking like a great time to grab a bargain, with the likes of Apple, Geekom, GMKtec, Lenovo and loads more dropping prices for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

My highlight deal is also my pick for the best mini PC we've tested. Right now, the Apple Mac mini (M4) is $479 at Amazon (was $599). It's also discounted in the UK, where the M4-powered Mac mini is £499 at Amazon (was £599). You can check out the full range of deals on Apple and Windows 11 mini PCs for Black Friday and Cyber Monday below.

Cyber Monday mini PC deals in the US

Save $200 GMKTec K12: was $610 now $410 at gmktec.com Read more Read less ▼ One of the best-performing machines we've tested this year (see our review). It really impressed during tests, and comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 chip, has support for up to 128GB RAM, boasts USB 4, and alongside the Radeon 780M graphics, there's an Oculink port for connecting an external GPU.

Save $71 GMKtec M5 Plus: was $380 now $309 at gmktec.com Read more Read less ▼ My top choice budget machine in my mini PC guide, it's not the absolute cheapest, but you get some decent specs for the low price - now even lower in the sales. This mini PC features an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. During our review, performance proved better than you might expect for the price. Lots of configurations for this model.

Save $150 Apple Mac mini (M4 Pro): was $1,399 now $1,249 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Apple Mac mini with the powerful M4 Pro is an ideal mini PC for creative professionals looking for high performance than the standard Mac mini (M4). This machine makes light work of productivity and creative workloads.

Save $600 Geekom IT15 AI: was $1,699 now $1,099 at Geekom US Read more Read less ▼ The Geekom IT15 is a fantastic all-rounder if you want a mini PC for creative workloads. We found in our review that the Intel Core Ultra 9 delivered the powerful performance needed for high-res video and image editing. It also features USB4 for faster transfer speeds. Overall, an excellent pick for business and creative professionals.

Save $310 Geekom GT1 Mega: was $1,049 now $739 at Geekom US Read more Read less ▼ This is one powerful mini PC, with the specs to prove it. We've already tested and reviewed this model (see the review here) and it comes highly recommended. Inside, you'll find an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage. For those who need ray-tracing, or just a general graphics bump, it also sports Intel Arc Graphics. At the moment you get a free keyboard and mouse with the order.

Save $90 GenMachine Mini PC: was $380 now $290 at Newegg Read more Read less ▼ Packing a AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this mini PC offers performance that's almost in par with a desktop. Expect fast performance here. Port selection is also great, there's support for two 4K monitors, Wi-Fi 6, and USB4. At this price, you can't really go wrong.

Save $130 Acemagic M1: was $459 now $329 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Acemagic M1 Windows 11 Pro mini PC is well-equipped with a Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Good port selection here, including five USB 3.2 and a USB-C port.

Save $351 Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ultra Gen 2: was $1,599 now $1,248 at Lenovo USA Read more Read less ▼ Lenovo's Neo Ultra Gen 2 is shaped and sized like a Mac Studio, with some excellent specs for business and creative workloads. The cheapest model comes with Intel Core Ultra 5 235, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card. But there are lots of configurations available for this model.

Save $180 Geekom A8 Max: was $1,019 now $839 at Geekom US Read more Read less ▼ The Geekom A8 Max is one of the most stylish and powerful Windows mini PCs we've tested this year (see our review). Ideal for offices and studios, it features an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS chip with Radeon 780M graphics and USB4 ports letting you hook up an external GPU if needed.

Save $411 GMKtec EVO X1: was $1,300 now $889 at gmktec.com Read more Read less ▼ Armed with the AMD AI 9 HX 370 processor, this mini PC delivers 12 cores and 24 threads when paired with the integrated Radeon 890M and ability to hook up an eGPU. After testing this great-looking machine, we found it "a great option for both creatives and those looking for a high-quality gaming machine that takes up minimal space on a desktop" in our review.

Save $200 Geekom A9 Max: was $1,199 now $999 at Geekom US Read more Read less ▼ The A9 Max from Geekom is another high-spec mini PC featuring a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 process with Radeon 890M graphics. In our review, it proved well-equipped for gaming, and we love that you can connect up to four 8K displays. Considering the cost, there's not much that can touch this mini PC when it comes to the power.