The RAM crisis is a thorn in the side of many PC hardware manufacturers and companies, actively causing disruptions to launch schedules, pricing plans, and availability. Unfortunately, Valve knows that tale all too well, and the memory shortages and price hikes couldn't have come at a worse time for the corporation.

Valve initially slated its Steam Machine console-like PC for an early-2026 launch, but the ongoing memory crisis has forced it to delay a specific release date and pricing announcement.

The RAM crisis (or what I like to call, the RAMpocalypse) and storage shortages have both led to the Steam Deck OLED's drop in supply, as Valve announced the handheld console's stock is delayed indefinitely.

It's quite clear, then, that the PC hardware market is in disarray, which could threaten Valve's plan to launch the Steam Machine at a reasonable and affordable price — at least in a similar way to the Steam Deck's modest cost.

While the Steam Machine's launch is still slated for the first half of 2026, the impact of memory shortages across the market tells us otherwise.

Until the AI boom settles down and RAM becomes readily available again, I don't see how Valve won't disappoint fans with the Steam Machine's price, even if it's no fault of their own. However, there's one decision Valve could make to save its mini gaming PC from annihilation, even if it's a choice that likely won't sit well with consumers.

Valve has to delay the Steam Machine indefinitely

Nobody wants delays when it comes to PC hardware or software, and we've seen the negative reactions that often come as a result (a prime example being Rockstar's GTA 6). However, I fear that the safest choice Valve could make is to indefinitely delay the launch of the Steam Machine.

That won't be a straightforward decision either; there's no way to accurately predict when this RAM crisis will finally be put to bed, and an indefinite delay could mean Valve will be waiting beyond 2026 to commit to its Steam Machine launch plans.

As it stands, the AI boom is still going strong and isn't showing any signs of slowing down, as investors and companies turn their attention to data centers and all other tech involving AI.

Even if Valve launched the Steam Machine now, and it came with a surprisingly affordable price, I could see it being hit with an eventual price hike in the near future. That's supposing that the RAM crisis is still ongoing over the next few months, of course. We've seen the likes of Microsoft and Sony implement price increases on Xbox (including the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X) and PlayStation consoles, respectively, and Nintendo is rumoured to be considering a similar measure for its Switch 2 system.

Valve was unsuccessful with its previous Steam Machines, which were developed by its partners, such as Alienware. While its failure was down to multiple factors, one of the main reasons was pricing, especially considering the strong competition from popular game consoles at the time.

It would be a massive shame if history repeated itself, and I'm really hoping that the Steam Machine's potential isn't destroyed by a high price, resulting from the RAM crisis. But I'm afraid that's where matters might be heading if Valve sticks to its first half of 2026 launch plan.

The Steam Machine looks poised to bring the required competition to the game console market, and it's a chance for Valve's SteamOS to grow and push for more game compatibility on Linux. So, let's hope that the RAM crisis doesn't spoil that.

