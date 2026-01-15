Nintendo's latest hybrid console is a treat, being not only one of the best gaming consoles but also one of the best handheld consoles on the market.

If you haven't already got your hands on a Nintendo Switch 2, then I really can't recommend it highly enough. I've already spent tens of hours with the console since it arrived on the scene back in June 2025, enjoying original games like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, plus the many superb ports such as Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition.

I've got to know the console very well in my time with it so far, and, rather than focus on any specific title, want to share some more general hidden features that will help you make the most of the system if you choose to buy one or are an existing owner.

Whether you're a seasoned Nintendo veteran or one of the many more casual players getting into gaming on the Switch 2, I'm optimistic that at least a few of these nine tips and tricks will be of use.

1. This one setting could help your Switch 2 last for years

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Tweaking this one setting is one of the first things that I recommend doing when you unbox your shiny new Nintendo Switch 2, as it could help your system last much longer.

I'm talking about the ability to cap the battery's charge level at 80-90%, which is available if you open the settings and then scroll all the way down to the 'System' tab. This option prevents the system from reaching 100% charge in most cases, with the battery reading instead hovering around the 90% mark when it's plugged in.

Of course, this does mean that you lose a little bit of play time in handheld mode on the go - but the benefits are huge, or at least could be. Charging a battery all the way to 100% and then draining it puts a lot of strain on internal components, causing battery degradation. Capping charge below 100% means that your battery will last longer overall - saving you from costly repairs down the line.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Most modern smartphones already offer this setting, and it's a no-brainer on Switch 2.

2. See your exact battery level and never be caught out again

(Image credit: Nintendo)

While you adjust that setting above, I would also recommend paying attention to the option right above it on the menu: 'Console Battery (%)'.

Toggling this adds a clear written percentage indicator next to your console's battery icon on the home screen and in menus, letting you see exactly how much charge is left at a glance.

Without this enabled the battery icon can otherwise be pretty hard to read, and I've certainly been caught off guard by my console suddenly dying because I wasn't quite sure how little charge was left.

In my eyes, toggling this setting is a must, and I'm honestly surprised it's not just enabled by default at this point.

3. You can actually use (almost) any mouse you want

(Image credit: Future)

Not a big fan of the ergonomic nightmare that is the Joy-Con 2 controllers, but still want to use the unique mouse mode feature? You're in luck, because the Joy-Con 2 are actually not required in some cases.

Simply plug a USB mouse into your console (either via one of the two USB Type-C ports on the unit itself or the USB Type-A port on the dock), and it can work just the same.

It's much more comfortable than using the Joy-Con 2 controllers, saving you from aching palms. Just bear in mind that support here is on a game-by-game basis.

I couldn't get Super Mario Galaxy 2 to work with my USB mouse, for example, but Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition picked it up immediately, and it was a delight. That latter title actually also supports a USB keyboard, too, so you could plug one in for a much more PC-like gaming experience.

4. Mouse mode makes menus a piece of cake

(Image credit: Nintendo)

One big benefit of sticking with the Joy-Con 2 controllers for mouse mode is the fact that they work in most of the Switch 2's system menus (unlike a USB mouse).

Just place either Joy-Con 2 on its side with the main menu open, and you'll see a little mouse cursor appear. It's much easier to scroll through a big game library this way, basically giving you the convenience of a touch screen input even when your console is docked.

It's also great if you want to easily change settings, saving you from having to scroll through each tab by letting you immediately click on the one that you want.

5. Save by avoiding the official webcam

(Image credit: Future)

Much like my USB mouse tip, the Nintendo Switch 2 also works smoothly with most USB webcams. Compatibility isn't guaranteed, of course, but my generic Logitech model I use for day-to-day work calls had no issues when plugged into the console.

If you have a webcam lying around, there's really no reason not to try it with the Nintendo Switch 2. If it works, then you could've saved yourself a decent chunk of cash compared to picking up the pricey official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera.

Conversely, the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera actually works with PCs too, and using it for your next meeting could help you squeeze a bit more value out of that purchase if you already got one.

6. You can swap A and B to make the most of muscle memory

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I play lots of Xbox games and jumping back to Nintendo Switch 2 does take a bit of adjustment. After all, Nintendo's controller layout is a little different to Microsoft's with reversed A and B buttons.

Luckily, Nintendo actually gives you the option to reverse the A and B buttons in the system settings, so you never have to worry about accidentally jumping in a game again.

Open settings and head to 'Controllers & Accessories'. Scroll down to 'Swap A and B' to open a menu that you probably haven't seen before. Then toggle the 'Swap' option, and you're ready to go.

Do note that this won't change on-screen button prompts, however, or the physical printing of letters on your controller (obviously).

7. Give your eyes a rest with dark mode

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you've ever booted up your console at night, then you'll probably remember being absolutely blinded by the relentlessly white main menu screen.

Luckily, the Nintendo Switch 2 has its own dark mode, which you can access in the 'Themes' tab of the settings menu. Quickly select 'Basic Black' out of the two options and never look back. Your eyeballs will thank you.

8. Get into games faster

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you only have one user profile on your Switch 2, then you can save time by turning off the annoying user selection pop-up that appears every single time you try to launch a game.

To do this, open the settings and jump to the 'User' tab. Then enable 'Skip Selection Screen' and think about all the seconds you just saved yourself going forward.

Unfortunately, this setting only shows up if you have a single profile added. Those with two or more will have to choose which one to play each and every time.

9. Share virtual game cards

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo's novel virtual game card isn't very well understood, so few realise that it can actually be used to share your digitally owned games with family or friends.

Open the virtual game cards tab on the main menu and then select the game you want to give a friend. Follow the instructions to create a Nintendo family group if you don't yet have one, or pick who you want to receive it out oft he available options.

They'll then be able to play your digital game for 14 days, at which point it'll be automatically returned to your system. Pretty handy, right?

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.