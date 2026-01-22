The Nintendo GameCube holds a very special place in my heart, and I was delighted when Nintendo announced it would be bringing select classics to Nintendo Switch 2 via the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack tier.

It’s now been around seven months since the Switch 2 launched. In that time, eight GameCube games have been added to the service, and we know of three more confirmed for the near-future.

There are some real bangers here; being able to play F-Zero GX, Soul Calibur 2, and Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance on modern hardware is a treat. Meanwhile, Treasure’s Wario World was a huge surprise addition, and one not initially confirmed when the GameCube Classics collection was announced way back in April of last year.

I do worry about the future of the collection, though. The remainder of the current roster consists of fairly safe picks, such as The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Super Mario Strikers, and Luigi’s Mansion. These, along with the upcoming addition of Super Mario Sunshine, are all well and good and, as some of the console’s MVPs, you’d expect them on a service such as this, but the GameCube was so much more than that.

A solid start

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Don’t worry, I’m not about to devolve into a diatribe of: "Where's this beloved GameCube game?” - I’ve done that once before. We’re still early in the Switch 2’s life, after all; I’m not necessarily expecting the GameCube library to be bustling at this point in time. I fully anticipate essential MIAs like Mario Kart: Double Dash and Super Smash Bros. Melee to arrive in due time.

Even so, I just can’t help but feel Nintendo could be a bit more adventurous with its GameCube Classics choices going forward. The GameCube, at least compared to its competition at the time in the form of the PlayStation 2 and Xbox, had a relatively small, curated library of titles; around 600-650, depending on the source (with MobyGames listing 630). But there are plenty of diamonds therein.

As it stands, I think the biggest problem with the current GameCube Classics selection is that it isn’t showcasing the sheer variety, ambition, and creativity of the purple brick’s wondrous back catalog. There is so much to work with, and so much room to grow.

When I look back at my time with the ‘Cube, I’ve obviously got fond memories of the big hitters. The killer apps. The showstoppers. That should go without saying. But for me, the real magic of the console could be found in much of its killer third-party support.

Getting real weird with it

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Nintendo-published Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem immediately comes to mind; a truly mind-shattering horror experience that brought sanity mechanics to the mainstream in a way that felt well ahead of its time. For many gamers, the GameCube put revered bullet hell shooter Ikaruga on the map with its 2003 port - a few years after it wowed players in arcades and on the Dreamcast.

Of course, the system was a veritable treasure trove of RPGs, too. Tales of Symphonia, Skies of Arcadia: Legends, and Baten Kaitos - among many others - were many fans’ introduction to the genre. Especially those who may have missed the PlayStation’s Final Fantasy-shaped boat.

One of my favorite things about the GameCube, though, is its variety. It was my introduction to killer7 and a lifelong obsession with Grasshopper Manufacture’s striking creativity. Megaman X: Command Mission is far from the best turn-based RPG I’ve played, but it’s a charming curio in the beloved Capcom franchise. Then there’s Metal Arms: Glitch in the System, a brilliant third-person shooter with a seriously cool destruction model that lets you chop off limbs and weapons of your robotic adversaries.

Long story short, I can’t stress enough that the GameCube has no shortage of unforgettable gems. Many of which remain locked into that sixth generation of hardware without any form of officially-supported modern access.

I know much of what is available to Nintendo - at least on the third-party front - will come down to licensing and how willing publishers are to allow games onto the service.

That said, I don’t think it’s a stretch to say big things are possible from the likes of Capcom, Sega, Bandai Namco, etc. Such publishers already feature their classic games in Nintendo Switch Online’s other retro libraries, including for the Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, and, of course, the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis.

It would be a shame for Nintendo to stick so closely to the big hits when the existence of the GameCube Classics library potentially offers an opportunity to introduce contemporary gaming audiences to the wider, weird, and wonderful catalog of games on the console.

