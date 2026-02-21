In my view, Nintendo Switch Online is a great-value product. Given that subscriptions like PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass have become considerably costlier in recent years, it’s positive to see that Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) has remained highly affordable in most markets.

With the addition of Nintendo 64 titles, as well as GameCube ones – for Nintendo Switch 2 users, at least – it even feels like the pricier Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership is worth it now. For me, it was the inclusion of GameCube titles in particular that really sold me on the expansion. I love the GameCube dearly, and I’ve spent countless hours on titles like Chibi-Robo! and Super Mario Strikers – both of which have already arrived on NSO.

However, there’s one game that I want to see on the service above all others. An obscure creation, which holds a very special place in my heart. Allow me to introduce you to Doshin the Giant – a bizarre yet beloved cult-classic god-sim that was released in Japan and Europe only.

Luckily, I own this game, and had a wonderful time playing through it, but I’d highly appreciate the convenience of having it on the go. And more than that, I’d love for more people to discover the joys of this game for the very first time. So, here it is: my love letter to an underappreciated work of art, and a plea to Nintendo for the addition of Doshin the Giant to NSO.

Fulfilling the prophecy

(Image credit: Nintendo / Future / Harry Padoan)

The premise of Doshin the Giant is simple. On a tropical island named Barudo, a legend is known among villagers. It is said that one day, as the morning sun rises, a yellow giant will appear at the edge of the horizon. And so, on one fateful morning, Doshin emerges from the ocean – the legend becomes reality.

Now, it is up to the player. They get to control Doshin, and can choose to either assist Barudo's natives – by helping them to construct homes and the like – or to instead wreak havoc on the island. By earning the love – or indeed hatred – of the villagers, Doshin will grow larger. This will help him to perform abilities like carrying trees or raising land a lot more efficiently.

A Trojan Elephant? Here's a monument from Doshin the Giant (Image credit: Nintendo / Future / Harry Padoan)

The game is played in single-day segments – as the sun sets, Doshin will return to the ocean and prepare to re-emerge for the following morning. As someone who preferred to help villagers rather than torment them, this provided a real sense that my assistance was gradually creating meaningful change for the hard-working villagers.

As you continue to serve the people of Barudo Island, they may even erect monuments in your honor, which you can collect along the way – this is incredibly rewarding, and can even help you uncover the game’s unorthodox ending.

Sure, Doshin the Giant’s narrative is limited, and its premise seems basic. However, playing through this unusual god-sim proved to be an unforgettable and magical experience for me.

Simple pleasures

(Image credit: Nintendo / Future / Harry Padoan)

Doshin the Giant may not be the longest game out there, but it is fairly slow-paced. Doshin isn’t particularly quick, especially when he first emerges as a modestly sized giant. As a result, you’re given plenty of time to soak in everything the world has to offer – whether that be its open plains, azure waters, sky-reaching mountains, or dense forests.

Natural beauty is at the heart of Doshin the Giant, and it feels as if the game is telling you that it’s OK to slow down, to soak in your surroundings, and to appreciate life’s simpler pleasures.

Even the game’s soundtrack is beautifully crafted and complements the idyllic and picturesque Barudo Island to perfection. Composer Tatsuhiko Asano cooked up a varied and well-seasoned musical meal, infused with tropicália, seasoned with folk, and topped off with a jazzy garnish. The world of Doshin the Giant lives and breathes through its music, and I highly recommend listening to the soundtrack on Spotify or Tidal, for instance, if you want a taste of the full thing.

Another aspect of Doshin the Giant that I simply adore is its aesthetic. I’m a real sucker for games from the late-90s to early 2000s with tropical theming – think Sonic Adventure or Super Mario Sunshine. The vibrant colors and water effects from this era remain a feast for the eyes, and this is certainly the case for Doshin the Giant – even if its graphics are a little rudimentary compared to the aforementioned Mario and Sonic titles.

It’s by no mere coincidence that Doshin the Giant’s enticing visual style, gorgeous soundtrack, and nature-focused theming meld into one. It's a carefully compiled work of art, and the developers’ creative vision is visible in every part of its design.

A joy from start to finish

(Image credit: Nintendo / Future / Harry Padoan)

On a more general note, I also love the quirkiness and absurdism of Doshin. He’s a simple yet charismatic creature, and his desire to serve, rather than command the villagers, makes him very lovable indeed. The less said about his troublesome alter ego, Jashin, the better!

You’ll have to be careful when controlling Doshin – the larger he gets, the more likely it is that he’ll accidentally step on a villager or cause some damage to a home. But as the giant reaches towards the clouds, it becomes even easier to create the perfect village with his unique terraforming abilities, which are a joy to use.

And joy is an emotion I constantly felt while playing Doshin the Giant. I even love the way that the day cycle is integrated into the game. See, things change every day on Barudo Island. Villages grow, landscapes change, and people move around. But no matter what happens – good or bad – the sun will set, and a new day will await both the villagers and Doshin.

When Doshin rises from the ocean each morning, players will notice that the giant has returned to his normal size. As a result, every day feels like a blank slate – a new beginning that’s filled with endless possibilities. There’s something almost comforting about that.

Yes, Doshin the Giant may not have sold millions upon millions of units. It may not have been released in North America. And it may not even be particularly well known among Nintendo Switch 2 owners. However, this is the moment for the game to make a comeback. At a time when the world often feels so volatile and fast-paced, Doshin the Giant gives us a chance to stop and to soak in life's simple pleasures.

Come on, Nintendo, you know what to do.

