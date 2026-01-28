US retailer Walmart may have spilled the beans on two upcoming GameCube titles for Nintendo Switch Online

Metroid Prime 2: Echoes and Pikmin 2 were spotted in a promotional image

Nintendo has yet to offer official details, so take this with a pinch of salt for now

It looks like the US big box retailer Walmart might have leaked a couple of previously unannounced GameCube titles for Nintendo Switch Online. And if true, I'd be delighted, as they're definitely among the best games on the system.

Spotted by VGC, an image advertising the Nintendo Switch Online service appeared on the retailer's website. The image displays a range of boxart for games that are all available via the subscription service and its many retro libraries.

However, there are two outliers in Metroid Prime 2: Echoes and Pikmin 2, neither of which is available via the GameCube Classics library nor has it even been announced for the service.

With no word from Nintendo itself, we can't currently say if this promotional image is real or just a mockup made on Walmart's part. The image does bear ESRB iconography and legal text in the bottom right, which could lend it some credibility.

I've recently argued how I think NSO's current GameCube lineup isn't showing the console at its best, and these two games are precisely what the library could use more of. Pikmin 2 is a wonderful evolution of the innovative original, and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes is, well, it's in contention for the best game in the series if you ask me.

The GameCube Classics library hasn't been entirely without its surprises. Wario World was a choice pick and was not a part of the initial announcement roster. Here's hoping we do get more like that going forward, including these two banger titles that may (or may not) be arriving soon.

