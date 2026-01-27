Nintendo has released a new trailer for Virtual Boy - Nintendo Classics

The collection is arriving on February 17, 2026

It notably includes two unreleased games and a color change option

Nintendo has released a trailer for its upcoming Virtual Boy - Nintendo Classics collection that'll be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

Firstly, the trailer confirms a release date of February 17, 2026, for the collection. Furthermore, an impressive seven titles will be available to play from day one. Those are as follows:

Galactic Pinball

3-D Tetris

Teleroboxer

Virtual Boy Wario Land

The Mansion of Innsmouth (Innsmouth no Yakata)

Golf

Red Alarm

An additional nine games are set to arrive throughout 2026, but don't have a concrete release date as of yet. They will be:

Mario Clash

Mario's Tennis

Jack Bros.

Space Invaders Virtual Collection

Virtual Bowling

Vertical Force

V-Tetris

Zero Racers

Dragon Hopper

The last two in that last, Zero Racers and D-Hopper, are particularly important additions. Both games were previously never released, despite being in seemingly complete states. The former is a Virtual Boy take on F-Zero, while the latter is a top-down platformer from Intelligent Systems, better known today as the core developer of the Fire Emblem franchise.

Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics – Overview Trailer - YouTube Watch On

That's a grand total of 16 games coming in year one, then. If we subtract those two previously unreleased titles, that still accounts for the vast majority of the original Virtual Boy library, which was comprised of just 22 games. Missing in action for now will be games like Nester's Funky Bowling, SD Gundam Dimension War, and Waterworld, which would likely have a degree of licensing red tape surrounding them.

Virtual Boy - Nintendo Classics will also have the usual slate of quality-of-life features, including remappable controls and a rewind feature for when you make mistakes or want to redo a section.

Perhaps the best addition, though, will be the ability to change the primary color of the image. The trailer shows that retina-melting red changes to yellow, green, and even greyscale. Though bizarrely, this is a feature planned for a later date and won't be available at launch.

Personally, I'm still not keen on the Virtual Boy for Nintendo Switch device (or its smaller cardboard counterpart) being a requirement in order to play these games. That's a pretty hefty investment, especially when you factor in that you'll also need the pricier Expansion Pack tier to access the library in the first place.

I'm sure Nintendo would prefer players to enjoy the unique stereoscopic 3D effect featured in all these games. But I see no reason why they can't be enjoyed in handheld mode in plain 2D form, too.

