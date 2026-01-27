- Nintendo has released a new trailer for Virtual Boy - Nintendo Classics
- The collection is arriving on February 17, 2026
- It notably includes two unreleased games and a color change option
Nintendo has released a trailer for its upcoming Virtual Boy - Nintendo Classics collection that'll be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.
Firstly, the trailer confirms a release date of February 17, 2026, for the collection. Furthermore, an impressive seven titles will be available to play from day one. Those are as follows:
- Galactic Pinball
- 3-D Tetris
- Teleroboxer
- Virtual Boy Wario Land
- The Mansion of Innsmouth (Innsmouth no Yakata)
- Golf
- Red Alarm
An additional nine games are set to arrive throughout 2026, but don't have a concrete release date as of yet. They will be:
- Mario Clash
- Mario's Tennis
- Jack Bros.
- Space Invaders Virtual Collection
- Virtual Bowling
- Vertical Force
- V-Tetris
- Zero Racers
- Dragon Hopper
The last two in that last, Zero Racers and D-Hopper, are particularly important additions. Both games were previously never released, despite being in seemingly complete states. The former is a Virtual Boy take on F-Zero, while the latter is a top-down platformer from Intelligent Systems, better known today as the core developer of the Fire Emblem franchise.
That's a grand total of 16 games coming in year one, then. If we subtract those two previously unreleased titles, that still accounts for the vast majority of the original Virtual Boy library, which was comprised of just 22 games. Missing in action for now will be games like Nester's Funky Bowling, SD Gundam Dimension War, and Waterworld, which would likely have a degree of licensing red tape surrounding them.
Virtual Boy - Nintendo Classics will also have the usual slate of quality-of-life features, including remappable controls and a rewind feature for when you make mistakes or want to redo a section.
Perhaps the best addition, though, will be the ability to change the primary color of the image. The trailer shows that retina-melting red changes to yellow, green, and even greyscale. Though bizarrely, this is a feature planned for a later date and won't be available at launch.
Personally, I'm still not keen on the Virtual Boy for Nintendo Switch device (or its smaller cardboard counterpart) being a requirement in order to play these games. That's a pretty hefty investment, especially when you factor in that you'll also need the pricier Expansion Pack tier to access the library in the first place.
I'm sure Nintendo would prefer players to enjoy the unique stereoscopic 3D effect featured in all these games. But I see no reason why they can't be enjoyed in handheld mode in plain 2D form, too.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
