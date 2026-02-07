I love Nintendo Switch Online (NSO). Of course, it opens up access to online multiplayer and comes at a genuinely modest price. But what I appreciate more than anything is how NSO supplies a healthy dollop of retro titles from Nintendo’s illustrious history.

Yes, there are some incredible games available through NSO. All-time classics like Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda, and Super Mario Bros. feature, and they still feel amazing to play to this day. But these legendary titles are known by just about every gamer. What about the titles that don’t get as much hype or attention? What about the games that are must-plays, even if they didn’t sell millions upon millions of copies?

Well, I’m here to share some of my favorite NSO hidden gems with you. I’ve got games from a range of genres, across a number of platforms, so there really is something for everyone on this list. I’ve personally played and enjoyed each of these, and believe that everyone with NSO should give them a go.

Before I get into my list, though, it’s worth noting that you’ll need the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack to access Nintendo 64, Gameboy Advance, or GameCube titles – with the latter being exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2. With that out of the way, let’s take a look at my selections!

1. Chibi-Robo! (GameCube)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Chibi-Robo! is a game like no other. It’s quirky, charismatic, and surprisingly deep, with a story that will almost certainly bring a tear to your eye.

Chibi-Robo is a helper robot, purchased by George Sanderson – a former toymaker who is now unemployed, and is said by his wife, Helen, to have a serious spending problem. Their daughter, Jenny, is seemingly living in a world of her own and chooses to wear a frog mask and speak in ribbits, rather than the English language. The family is clearly in a dark place, and this shows more and more as the narrative unfurls.

Although the game largely follows Chibi’s aim to help out other toys – and to perform seemingly simple cleaning tasks around the house – it really feels like the little robot helps a family to heal over the course of the game. And through his actions, Chibi-Robo manages to bring them closer together once again – it’s so considered for a game that appears silly and goofy on the surface.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gameplay-wise, Chibi-Robo! is an absolute blast. Basic tasks like scrubbing the floor with a toothbrush feel genuinely enjoyable and interactive. Helping out other toys, the Sandersons, and even animals can earn you Happy Points – used to upgrade abilities and obtain new capabilities. And discovering secret items is very rewarding, meaning it’s great fun all round.

What’s really special to me, though, is this game’s incredible sound design. Yes, the soundtrack is phenomenal, and especially memorable, but there’s more to it than that. Every step Chibi makes creates a bizarre little noise – and so does just about every action that characters take. This makes the cast feel so full of life, and breathes so much color into the world of Chibi-Robo!

If you’ve got a Nintendo Switch 2, Chibi-Robo! Is the game I’d recommend the most on this list – it’s a true delight. And given that a physical copy on the GameCube costs a fortune – especially here in the UK – it’s great to see this title so readily available. Now, how about giving us Doshin the Giant, Nintendo?

2. Sin & Punishment (N64)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I’d never heard of Sin & Punishment before randomly deciding to play it through NSO’s Nintendo 64 catalogue, but that’s pretty understandable given that it was a Japan-only release back in 2000. But I’m very thankful that I stumbled across it.

Sin & Punishment is a rail-shooter co-developed by Treasure and Nintendo itself, and takes place in a dystopian world smeared by global warfare and famine. Scientists genetically engineer a species for consumption in northern Japan, but these creatures mutate into monsters known as Ruffians. It is up to teenagers Saki and Airan to stop the Ruffians – as well as Japan’s corrupt Armed Volunteers – and protect Earth.

Now, as straightforward as this may sound, the narrative is told in a way that feels densely layered and mysterious. There are a lot of dark themes thrown into the mix here, which meld perfectly with the intense gameplay and eye-catching yet unnerving visuals.

Although it took me a while to get the hang of this title’s control scheme, it really grew on me throughout my first playthrough. Sin & Punishment is a fairly challenging title, with some daunting boss fights to tackle along the way. This may not make it sound like the most accessible game out there, but it’s definitely worth sticking with.

One of my favorite games of all time is Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne. It’s a title that conjures up an almost tangible sense of weight on the protagonist, and the haunting atmosphere is incredibly immersive. To me, Sin & Punishment does a lot of the same things – so much rests on Saki and Airan, and the game’s exceptional soundtrack, expressive graphical style, and vivid storytelling almost absorb you into their world.

3. Smash Tennis (SNES)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Bit of a change of pace here, because I’m recommending a sports game! Yes, I’m a massive fan of Namco’s Smash Tennis, which was released in 1993, but still feels so smooth to play, and unbelievably addictive.

The game was developed by Hideo Yoshizawa – the creator of one of the most stylish video games ever made (and a real favorite of mine), R4: Ridge Racer Type 4, as well as the beloved 2.5D platformer, Klonoa. And although Smash Tennis was only released in Japan and the PAL region back on the SNES, NSO opened it up to users in North America as well.

There’s nothing especially crazy about Smash Tennis – there are no gimmicks, no wacky power-ups, and only a couple of game modes. But honestly, I actually like that. It’s a streamlined, brilliantly executed tennis game, with such tight gameplay and a nice variety of court types to keep things fresh. There are also quite a few characters to play as, each with varying strengths and weaknesses, and I was fixated on taking each of them to tournament glory when I got my original Switch many moons ago.

Even if you’re not the biggest tennis fan in the world, I highly recommend giving this one a go. The fast-paced gameplay, personality-filled character animations, and enticing pixel art are just an absolute joy.

4. Kuru Kuru Kururin (GBA)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This is one of the whackier picks on my list, and a title that I was shocked to see in the Gameboy Advance classics catalogue when it dropped. Yes, I’d long been intrigued by Kuru Kuru Kururin, a top-down puzzle game which was released in Japan and PAL regions only in 2001 – seems to be a bit of a theme, doesn’t it?

For me, this is the definition of a great pick-up and play title. Levels are brief, the story is straightforward, and the gameplay is infectious. Essentially, you control a spinning stick, which you have to guide through a maze without hitting the walls. Think of it almost as a wire loop game in a more colorful and virtual form.

You’ll play as the titular Kururin – a bird who goes in search of his brothers and sisters after they mysteriously disappear. Kururin will gradually take on harder and harder level designs – some of them proving to be very tricky indeed. But beating the more challenging stages is incredibly gratifying, and outdoing your friends’ high scores is oh-so-satisfying.

As I’ve mentioned with a few of these titles, a lot of my adoration for Kuru Kuru Kururin comes from the audio-visual experience that it provides. Its vibrant, cartoon-style visuals are to die for, and the soundtrack is full of upbeat bangers. If you want a short game that you can pick up and finish over the course of a few days, this is a must-play.

5. Tonic Trouble (N64)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

And lastly, I want to give a shout-out to a zany 3D platformer that goes by the name of Tonic Trouble. Is this the most polished or well-rounded game on the list? No, it honestly isn’t. But do I love it anyway? You bet I do.

One day, Ed the alien is cleaning the storage room onboard a ship hurtling through space, when he discovers a pesky critter. After attempting to crush it, he feels exhausted and takes a good sip from a can of tonic. But wait. The can drops down and down, out of the ship, and onto planet Earth. It lands directly into a river, polluting the waters and causing multiple species to mutate. Not good.

Oh, and it also turns out that a drunkard named Grögh drank from the can, and he now plans to use them and take over the world. Very not good. So, then, Ed comes down to Earth and is tasked with finding the container and assisting in the creation of an antidote to be used against mutants. It’s an outlandish, yet humorous and light-hearted story.

But what makes Tonic Trouble stand out? For me, it's a combination of the eccentric, almost surreal character models, energetic music, and psychedelic style. It’s a creation that is very much of its time, but it oozes charm and offers pretty engaging gameplay across its runtime.

I grew up playing blockbuster 3D platformers like Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, as well as Spyro the Dragon, so I’m a real lover of this genre. And if, like me, you’re a fan of these sorts of titles, I’m almost certain that you’ll have fun with Tonic Trouble.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.