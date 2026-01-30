I’m a huge Nintendo fan. I’ve played more titles than I could ever count from the Japanese gaming giant, completing everything from blockbuster releases like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom through to lesser-known gems such as Chibi-Robo! But one series had eluded me for quite some time.

That’s right, I’m talking about Nintendogs. Despite growing up with the Nintendo DS and being a massive animal-lover, I’d just never found the time to adopt and look after my own virtual pup. That was until recently.

Yes, I scooped up a second-hand copy of Nintendogs Dalmatian & Friends, and I honestly wish that my younger self could’ve played it. I’ve loved looking after my pooch – named Dotty – whether that be competing in frisbee contests, going on event-filled walks, or just giving her a good brush. And it got me thinking: why isn’t Nintendogs on Nintendo Switch 2? Here’s why I think it needs to make a return on Nintendo’s new console.

A man’s best friend

First of all, let’s discuss what makes Nintendogs so special. This two decade-old title was released on the DS, and proved to be a real system-seller. Across its various versions, including: Dachshund & Friends, Lab & Friends, and Chihuahua & Friends (to name a few), Nintendogs sold around 24 million copies worldwide. And for good reason.

Firstly, Nintendogs makes such fantastic use of the hardware it's being played on. The interactivity of the touchscreen makes seemingly mundane tasks – whether that be feeding your dog, or even giving it a wash – feel seriously addictive. Even the microphone is enlisted here, and I’ve made extensive use of it on my DSi XL, in order to teach Dotty new tricks and call her over for a head pat.

On top of harnessing the handheld’s talents, Nintendogs is also a very well-made video game in general. As we’ve seen with titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo is an expert in crafting experiences that you can enjoy in short increments day by day. And that’s how I approached Nintendogs. For weeks on end, I’ve been committed to the same routine of keeping Dotty well fed, giving her a walk, and entering contests.

Your consistency is rewarded too – the more walks you embark on, the further you can go. You’ll also gradually uncover more items like hats and toys, which can be used to enhance your experience. Selling unneeded items and winning competitions also enables you to make money, which can even be spent on adopting more dogs to enliven your home.

And different dogs have different personalities, which informs the sort of care and attention that they requite from you. Oh, and did I mention that there’s multi-player functionality? There’s just so much more depth than I expected from a 2005-released pet sim.

Envisioning a revival

So, I think I’ve made it clear that my first time playing Nintendogs has been an overwhelmingly positive experience. And although we did get more of the series in 2011 with Nintendogs + Cats, I think there’s an appetite now to bring it back to the masses. We’ve seen one of Nintendo’s old (but gold) sims, Tomodachi Life, get a sequel scheduled for 2026, so why not?

Of course, I’d love a more modern user experience and flashy 4K visuals too, but what exactly could Nintendogs look like on Nintendo Switch 2?

Well, I mentioned earlier how the DS original made use of its hardware to great effect, and I’d expect this to be repeated on Switch 2. I’d love to see the often under-utilized touchscreen capabilities of the Switch 2 rear their head for handheld play – whether that be for petting or feeding your pup. And with the introduction of mouse controls, navigating menus or holding the lead during walks could seamlessly translate over to Nintendo’s new console, even when playing docked.

In fact, we could go even further, and throw motion controls into the mix for washing or brushing your pet, which would make for a true noughties gaming throwback. The Joy-Con 2 controllers' use of HD rumble could provide an almost tangible sensation when priming your pup – this really feels like the ideal hardware for a follow-up.

And content-wise, there’s a lot of room for expansion. Of course, we’d need the fundamentals of care, but more contest categories, more tricks, and more breeds would make a follow-up truly enticing.

Genuinely, I believe that there’s no better time to bring back this endearing and addictive series. I’d love to see cats make a re-appearance in a Switch 2 release, and I’d certainly not be opposed to multiple versions that provide a unique set of breeds. But whatever a new Nintendogs would look like, I’m sure that I – and indeed many of you – would be delighted to see its return. Please, Nintendo, I’d even take a straight port at this point!

