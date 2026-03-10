Pokémon Pokopia is sold out at many major retailers, but it’s really not difficult to see why
Pokopia, where are you?
Pokémon Pokopia seems to be selling out in multiple parts of the world, with a whole host of major retailers appearing to have no stock left.
In the US, Amazon initially listed Pokémon Pokopia for $69.99, but suddenly raised the game’s price to $79.99 on March 9. Despite this, the title now appears to be ‘temporarily out of stock’, at least at the time of writing. I’ve spotted shortages outside of the US, however, with retailers like Currys, Smyths Toys, and even My Nintendo Store looking to have no physical copies left in the UK.
I even had an issue buying the game myself, with no in-person stores having any copies in my city. My go-to online retailers seemed to be running low too, which surprised me at first – after all, I don’t remember the last time a new game I wanted wasn’t in stock.Article continues below
But anyway, this shortage suggests that physical copies were undersupplied at the retail level, and a few reports have started to circulate suggesting this. Of course, there could be a number of reasons for specific retailers being short on stock. But from the outside, it seems that – above all – both Nintendo and the Pokémon Company seriously underestimated the positivity of critic and user reception.
Pokémon Pokopia stock check links (Physical Edition)
These are the best links to check right now for a physical version of Pokémon Pokopia, but we've seen prices and stock levels fluctuate wildly already.
Walmart - $69 | Best Buy - $69.99 | Target - $69.99 (out of stock) | GameStop - $69.99 (out of stock)
This Amazon link is your best bet right now for a physical version in the UK, but there's a big delay in it actually arriving with you, as the stated delivery time is April 21-22.
ShopTo - £56.85 | Argos - £56.99 (out of stock; postcode dependent) | Very - £56.99 (out of stock) | Currys - £56.99 (out of stock) | EE Store - £60.99 (out of stock) | The Game Collection - £56.99 (out of stock) | My Nintendo Store - £66.99 (out of stock)
Ditto does Animal Crossing, but better
Distributing a new video game can certainly come with its complications, and as I mentioned earlier, there could be a number of reasons for the Pokopia shortages. For instance, the relevant parties may have underestimated players’ appetite for physical media – even if Pokopia is, controversially, a Game-Key Card.
But the success of Pokopia – in terms of user satisfaction, but especially with its critical acclaim – has perhaps exceeded expectations. After all, who would’ve thought that Pokopia would rival Resident Evil Requiem for the highest rated game of 2026…let alone beat out *check’s notes* every single game in the Pokémon series (by critic score, at least).
As much as I – among others – didn’t foresee this spin-off’s widespread success, our Pokopia review, by the excellent Josephine Watson, shows exactly why the game has been such a hit.
Its ‘cozy life sim’ vibe has incredibly widespread appeal, and the game’s combination of delightful character designs with comedic dialogue seems to be gaining a lot of traction on social media. Whether it’s Charmander declaring that he ‘frew up’ or Bulbasaur exclaiming ‘let’s get this place HUMID!,’ the offbeat charm of this game is undeniable.
Even when it comes to the fundamentals – like Pokopia’s gameplay loop – there’s so much good stuff to discuss around Ditto’s island-building adventure.
We raved about the broad customization options, lively world, and surprisingly captivating story, and even bestowed the game with an illustrious five star rating. And sure, this game may appear similar to Nintendo’s very own Animal Crossing New Horizons, but we felt that Pokopia learned lessons from that title, and actually outclassed it in a number of areas. You can read the full review for more details.
So, to some degree, it appears that the lack of Pokopia physical copies is a symptom of the game's success. Not the worst problem to have, is it? And more generally, let’s hope that this entry's quality will be reflected in future games – especially main-line instalments like the upcoming Pokémon Winds and Waves.
Harry is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. He reviews everything from party speakers to wall chargers and has a particular interest in the worlds of audio and gaming. Harry has a background in business tech journalism, particularly around the telecoms industry.