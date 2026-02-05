Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has told shareholders that Western hardware sales for the Nintendo Switch 2 were "slightly weaker than our expectations"

Furukawa says sales in Japan "exceeded our expectations" by the end of 2025

He adds that Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and Kirby Air Riders contributed to sales in Japan due to their popularity

Nintendo has informed investors that Western hardware sales for the Nintendo Switch 2 were not as strong as they expected by the end of 2025.

In the company's latest financial report, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told shareholders that Switch 2 sales surpassed its expectations in Japan, but were "slightly weaker" in the West.

"While our forecasted global hardware and software sales volume remains unchanged, the breakdown by region and product is based on different assumptions from the revised forecast announced at the time of our second-quarter financial results announcement," Furukawa said (via IGN and machine translation).

"Furthermore, as you understand, domestic hardware sales volume exceeded our expectations, while overseas sales were slightly weaker than our expectations."

According to Furukawa, a main contributor to stronger domestic sales was the launch of Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and Kirby Air Riders, which are hugely popular franchises in Japan.

"We believe that the reason for the stronger-than-expected hardware sales in Japan is that, amid the continued momentum of the initial launch of the Switch 2 hardware, new titles such as Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and Kirby Air Riders, released during the holiday shopping season, [leading] to a relatively high trend of existing Switch owners switching to the Switch 2 compared to overseas," the president explained.

It seems that while Pokémon and Kirby Air Riders in Japan contributed heavily to positive sales due to their popularity in Japan, the same couldn't be said for their influence in the West.

The Game Business reported last month that an unnamed senior Nintendo source blamed the "complicated" economic climate and the "absence of a major Western game" during the end-of-year period on the lagging sales within the US and Europe.

That's despite the launch of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond in December 2025, which, while popular among dedicated fans, isn't a Nintendo hit like its other franchises.

Another report indicated that performance lagged in the west, with US Switch 2 sales over the holiday period down 35%, compared to what the original Switch achieved, and 16% lower than what Switch managed to achieve in the last eight weeks of 2017.

For its first year, Switch 2 sales in the UK were 6% higher than what the original Switch managed in its first year, which TGB notes "was also on sale for 14 extra weeks", but sales in France suffered the most and were down "over 30%" than the Switch 1 in its first year.

In other news, we've got a new Nintendo Direct to look forward to today, which has the potential to showcase some of the biggest upcoming games of 2026.

