Research firm warns gamers to expect a 'global' Nintendo Switch 2 price hike
Now could be the best time to buy
- Nike Partners predicts that the Nintendo Switch 2 will receive a price hike in 2026
- It comes as costs increase due to tariffs, the RAM shortage, and more
- Competing consoles have already received big price increases
Market research firm Niko Partners is predicting that the Nintendo Switch 2 "will see a global price hike" in 2026.
This comes as part of the company's latest report on the ten major trends to watch in 2026. The company highlights the fact that the Nintendo Switch 2, which currently costs $449.99 / £395.99, is currently very competitively priced compared to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, particularly after they both received price rises last year.
Unfortunately, this is not likely to last thanks to the impact of tariffs and the ongoing RAM shortage, which has pushed the prices of vital components up across the board, increasing manufacturing costs. This is in addition to "broader macroeconomic conditions" globally.
Niko Partners does highlight the fact that Nintendo chose to maintain the $449.99 / £395.99 price tag throughout last year despite the introduction of tariffs, but this seems unlikely to continue as costs continue to mount up.
There is a small ray of hope, though. Although a price rise is expected, the firm posits that Nintendo may opt to simply discontinue the $449.99 / £395.99 package and sell the more expensive $499.99 / £429.99 bundle, which includes a copy of Mario Kart World, instead.
Could now be the best time to buy a Nintendo Switch 2? It's certainly possible if you want to avoid the chance of having to pay more down the line.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.