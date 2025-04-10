Nintendo says its divisive Game-Key Cards will help 'future-proof' the Switch 2

Nintendo says it wants to "future-proof" the Switch 2 like the original Switch

Since game sizes are getting bigger, Game-Key Cards will allow for more games on the platform

Nintendo wants to "make sure that people can be publishing games" on the Switch 2

Nintendo wants to ensure that the Switch 2 is "future-proof", and it's trying to achieve that with its new Game-Key Cards.

In a recent interview with Nintendo Life following the Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo of America senior vice president of product development and publishing Nate Bihldorff discussed the company's new Game-Key Cards and how they will allow for more games on the platform, no matter the size.

When asked if Game Keys will be exclusive to third-party titles, Bihldorff said he doesn't know any specific roadmap for who's going to use the keys and that they're "just another way that we can have games on our platform".

"Obviously, there's a finite amount of memory on a game card, and if you happen to be a publisher who has a game that's bigger than that, that would still be a way of you being able to get a retail version of your game onto the system," he explained. "Probably the only way. Game sizes have gotten really big, so [Game Key] is just providing another avenue."

Bihldorff added, "The Switch lasted eight years. We really want to future-proof [Switch 2] and make sure that people can be publishing games on it, and I think that'll speak to that."

Nintendo confirmed after the Switch 2 Direct that Game-Key Cards will contain a download "key" and don't feature the full game data like other physical editions.

We know games like Bravely Default and Street Fighter 6: Year 1-2 Fighters Edition will only have a Game-Card Key, while new titles like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza will offer standard physical game cards like the original Switch.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Nintendo Switch 2 officially launches on June 5, 2025, and will cost $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for a Mario Kart World bundle.

Pre-orders are now live in the UK, but US pre-orders and Canada pre-orders have been delayed as Nintendo assesses the potential impact of tariffs.