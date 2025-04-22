The Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom seemingly won't support cloud saves

The US and EU store pages for both games state that the software "does not support the Nintendo Switch Online paid membership's Save Data Cloud backup feature"

Players can still import their original Switch data, but the disclaimer for both Zelda games means players can't create a new cloud save file on the Switch 2

It seems that the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom won't support Switch Online's cloud save backup feature.

As reported by Eurogamer, both the US and EU store pages for the Switch 2 games offer a disclaimer that reads, "Please note: this software does not support the Nintendo Switch Online paid membership's Save Data Cloud backup feature."

This is significant because, as one Resetera user pointed out, Nintendo has already said that players can import their original Switch save data to the Switch 2 Editions, but if these disclaimers are true, it could mean that players can't create a new cloud save file on the Switch 2 for these games.

It also means if players start a new playthrough on the Switch 2, they can't create a file to backup their save.

Although the US and EU store pages both feature this disclaimer, the Japanese website states otherwise.

"To use the save data storage service, you must subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online (paid membership)," the page reads (via Google Translate).

Notably, games like Super Mario Party Jamboree, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Metroid Prime 4 don't offer the same disclaimer, which makes me wonder why both Zelda games do. Nintendo has yet to officially comment on the decision.

This new development comes after Nintendo confirmed, after some confusion, that Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games, like Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, will contain the full game and upgrades on the cartridge.

However, there is still some uncertainty as to whether players will need to re-purchase Breath of the Wild's downloadable content (DLC)

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for a Mario Kart World bundle.

Pre-orders are now live in the UK, but US pre-orders and Canadian pre-orders have been delayed as Nintendo assesses the potential impact of tariffs.