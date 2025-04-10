Yes, Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games will contain the upgrades on the cartridge, but it seems Breath of the Wild DLC will still need to be purchased separately

Nintendo has now clarified that Switch 2 Edition cartridges will feature the full game and upgrades

There's still some uncertainty regarding DLC

My Nintendo Store customer service representatives have said Breath of the Wild Switch 2 Edition "will not include the paid DLCs"

Nintendo has confirmed that Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games will contain the full game and upgrades on the cartridge, but there's still uncertainty surrounding some downloadable content (DLC).

Last week, a Nintendo customer service representative caused some confusion among fans following the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct by informing one player that Switch 2 Edition games will be original Switch cartridges with a download code attached.

Nintendo has now clarified that this is not the case and that enhanced games, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, will feature the full game and upgrades on the Switch 2 Edition cartridge.

In a statement to Vooks, a Nintendo spokesperson said, "Physical versions of Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games will include the original Nintendo Switch game and its upgrade pack all on the same game card (i.e. they are exclusively Nintendo Switch 2 game cards, with no download code). Alternatively, some publishers may release Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games as download codes in physical packaging, with no game card."

Although we have confirmation on this aspect, there's still uncertainty surrounding DLC, specifically when it comes to Breath of the Wild and its expansion pass.

As reported by GoNintendo, a My Nintendo Store customer service representative stated that the Breath of the Wild's Switch 2 Edition "is not going to include the Expansion Pass content", which includes The Master Trials and The Champion's Ballad.

Another user on Reddit also shared a message from a different My Nintendo Store representative, which claimed something similar.

"This game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - My Nintendo Store will not include the paid DLCs. If you purchase the Switch 2 version in physical, it will arrive in the corresponding game box," the message read.

We still don't have official confirmation from Nintendo, but it seems that, like with the Switch version, players will need to purchase the DLC packs again to play them on Switch 2.

It's also unclear if this applies to all Switch 2 Edition games with DLC.

The Nintendo Switch 2 officially launches on June 5, 2025, and will cost $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for a Mario Kart World bundle.

Pre-orders are now live in the UK, but Nintendo has announced that US pre-orders and Canada pre-orders have been delayed to "to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions."