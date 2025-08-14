Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater 's multiplayer mode, Fox Hunt , won't support cross-play

Konami confirmed this in a social media post, saying cross-play won't be supported between PC and console

Fans have expressed disappointment and are urging the developer to delay the mode until crossplay gets added

Konami has confirmed that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's multiplayer mode, Fox Hunt, won't support cross-play between console and PC.

This announcement comes from the Japanese Metal Gear X / Twitter account, just weeks before the game's release, where the developer said that "cross-play between different platforms will not be supported" (machine translated).

This means players on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S won't be able to play the multiplayer together.

Following Konami's statement, fans have been expressing disappointment online, with many asking the studio to delay Fox Hunt until crossplay is ready to be added.

"Delay FOX HUNT, Please. Crossplay is necessary for players to have fun with their friends on other platforms!" one user said under the post.

"Even if it needs a bigger delay do not launch the mode without crossplay it's 2025 crossplay is not a feature anymore it's something needed," another fan wrote.

【ご案内】『METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER』のオンライン対戦モード 「FOX HUNT」につきまして、異なるプラットフォーム間でのクロスプレイは非対応となります。対応機種PlayStation®5、Xbox Series X|S、Steam®#MGSDelta #MetalGearSolid #メタルギアソリッド pic.twitter.com/sGsv3CjyhWAugust 13, 2025

The reactions over on the Metal Gear subreddit are similar, though fans are hopeful the crossplay will be added to the mode in a later update.

"Crossplay should have become the norm by now," one Redditor said.

Fox Hunt was announced in June and is described as a "completely original online battle mode" that will play differently from 2008's Metal Gear Online.

The multiplayer is being directed by series veteran Yu Sahara and takes place in the same world as the main game. It will also feature hide-and-seek mechanics, mixed with stealth and survival elements.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater arrives on August 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.