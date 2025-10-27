Xbox boss Phil Spencer commits to the publisher's multiplatform strategy

For PS5 and Switch 2, he says: "We would love for them to play our games on those platforms"

The company still plans to release a console for the next generation

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, has talked more about the Xbox brand's burgeoning multiplatform strategy.

In an interview with Japanese gaming outlet Famitsu, Spencer discusses several recent Xbox Game Studios-published titles that have seemingly performed well on PlayStation 5, including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Ninja Gaiden 4, and The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.

"We've received good feedback on the PlayStation 5 version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle," he said, "and it's going very well from a business perspective. "Xbox Game Studios titles such as The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered and Doom: The Dark Ages have also been very successful on PlayStation."

Spencer also discussed efforts to bring Xbox Game Studios titles to Nintendo Switch 2, citing Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 as a starting point. "We are making efforts to lower the barrier to entry for people to play our games through services such as Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Game Pass," Spencer said. Which, honestly, rings a little hollow after the subscription service's frankly absurd price hike.

He continued: "but at the same time, if there are people who want to play our games on PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch 2, we would love for them to play our games on those platforms. In that regard, we have received excellent support from both Sony Interactive Entertainment and Nintendo."

Some of the latest multiplatform moves Xbox is making include porting Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to Switch 2 in 2026. Additionally, the recent reveal of Halo: Campaign Evolved confirmed Master Chief will be making his PS5 debut next year, too.

Despite this focus on a multiplatform strategy, Xbox seemingly remains committed to delivering console hardware of its own. Xbox president Sarah Bond recently teased the next Xbox console, stating it will "be a very premium, very high-end curated experience," adding: "You're starting to see some of the thinking we have in this handheld [ROG Xbox Ally], but I don't want to give it all away."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.