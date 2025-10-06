Microsoft's gaming and platforms communication director defends new Xbox Game Pass prices

Dustin Blackwell suggests that Microsoft is trying to add more value to Game Pass tiers

PC Game Pass remains the cheaper way to play new games day one

It's becoming increasingly evident that consumers aren't happy with Microsoft and its new Xbox Game Pass prices, with the Ultimate tier hike being the worst offender at $29.99 / £22.99 / AU$35.99 a month – and it doesn't seem as though Microsoft is backing down on its decision either.

As reported by TweakTown, Microsoft's director of gaming and platform communications, Dustin Blackwell, said the Xbox Game Pass price hikes are 'never fun for anybody' but insists that more value is being added to Game Pass plans, in a statement to The Verge. That stance seems at odds with the fan reaction that stemmed from its initial price hike announcement, considering the mass cancellations alone.

I doubt comments of this nature will sit well with consumers, regardless of Blackwell's efforts to provide better reasoning for price increases. In fact, his comments suggest Microsoft won't walk back its decision, even if it means losing subscribers, which is already happening.

With the new ROG Xbox Ally X priced at $999 / £799 / AU$1,599, alongside both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consistent price increases, and now a Game Pass model that will cost $360 a year, it's safe to say that Microsoft isn't doing itself any favors at this point.

Analysis: it makes more sense to game on PC over Sony or Microsoft's consoles

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With measures like this from Microsoft, PC gaming is becoming far more appealing for console players. Many would argue (including me) that it always has been. While none of the Xbox Game Pass price hikes are great news, PC Game Pass remains the cheaper option over Game Pass Ultimate, at $16.49 / £13.49 / AU$19.45, which comes with new games on day one.

Besides PC Game Pass, the PC ecosystem offers multiple affordable gaming options. Console storefronts, such as the PlayStation Store, don't usually have steep discounts, but on PC, it's much easier to find bigger price cuts for PC games via marketplaces like Loaded (formerly CDKeys).

I've mentioned this previously, but PC gaming also doesn't ask you to pay for access to online multiplayer, and most of Sony's exclusive triple-A titles end up on PC a year or two after their initial launch.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Microsoft is feeling the brunt of backlash now, it won't be a surprise to see Sony raise its PlayStation Plus prices soon. If that occurs, it will only further place PC gaming a step up above console gaming, and that will solely be down to the decisions made by Sony and Microsoft.