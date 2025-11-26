Beat the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price hikes with this Black Friday deal
Save up to $10 now!
The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price has recently been hiked up to $29.99 / £22.99 a month but it seems like Amazon hasn't got the memo, as it's offering one month for just $19.99 in the US or only £12.99 in the UK.
Although technically not a Black Friday deal in the traditional sense, this is a great opportunity to stock up on a few months. If you were already paying for a monthly subscription, there's no reason not to buy a few now at $10 / £10 off!
Today's best Xbox Game Pass Black Friday deal
Thanks to recent price hikes, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now costs a staggering $29.99 a month. You can save $10 at Amazon right now though, where you can pick up as many months as you would like for just $19.99 a pop.
You can grab months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the cheap in the UK too, where it's a whole £10 below the usual £22.99 asking price.
So what exactly does an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership get you?
The biggest reason to subscribe is access to a huge library of games across both Xbox consoles and PC. This includes recent hits like The Outer Worlds 2 and Gears of War Reloaded, not to mention expensive releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.
With more than 400 titles to choose from, the subscription a dream for people that love to window shop and dive into lots of different games on digital stores.
Fortnite Crew, EA Play, and Ubisoft+ Classics subscriptions are also bundled in, all with their own unique benefits.
On Xbox consoles you also get access to online multiplayer and, on top of all of this, the ability to play select games anywhere via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Oh, and there are exclusive discounts and in-game items to claim too!
