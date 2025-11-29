This Black Friday deal has the PS5 at its cheaper price ever – and it's still here with Cyber Monday just around the corner
Under £300 for a whole PS5? Madness
If you believed the end of Black Friday meant the end of historic PlayStation 5 savings, then you thought wrong. Right now the console is still at its lowest-ever price in the UK in the lead up to Cyber Monday.
If you head over to the EE store, you can nab a PS5 Slim Digital Edition for just £280 (was £429.99). Yes, you really did read that right! A whole PS5 console for less than £300 thanks to a mega £149.99 discount. This is the absolute cheapest I've ever seen the console in the UK, and I'd recommend adding it to your basket before it's gone.
The savings aren't quite as bonkers over in the US, but you can still secure a bargain with $109.99 off the PS5 Slim Digital Edition at Best Buy – taking it down to just $399 (was $499.99).
Today's best PS5 Cyber Monday deals
I would have never predicted that the PS5 Slim could go this low, even during the Black Friday sales. For under £300, you're getting an incredible current generation console here, with the power to play all the latest games.
Price check: Amazon - out of stock | Argos - £289.99 | Currys - £289 | John Lewis - £289 | Game - £294.99 | PS Direct - £294.99
The savings aren't quit as good in the US, unfortunately, but you can still find the PS5 Slim Digital Edition for more than $100 off Walmart right now.
The PS5 Slim is basically the definitive version of the PS5 console right now. It's much smaller than the launch model, but still offers the same level of power and performance, which makes it perfect for playing any of the best PS5 games.
It features some smart upgrades over the launch version too, including wider compatibility with the official console covers for those who want to customize how their system looks.
Although this is a Digital Edition system (which means there's no disc drive in the box), the Slim allows you to fit your own if you'd like. It costs about £70 from Sony and is easy to attach enabling all the functionality of the full-fat disc drive version.
At this Cyber Monday price - it's a no brainer!
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
