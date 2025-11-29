If you believed the end of Black Friday meant the end of historic PlayStation 5 savings, then you thought wrong. Right now the console is still at its lowest-ever price in the UK in the lead up to Cyber Monday.

If you head over to the EE store, you can nab a PS5 Slim Digital Edition for just £280 (was £429.99). Yes, you really did read that right! A whole PS5 console for less than £300 thanks to a mega £149.99 discount. This is the absolute cheapest I've ever seen the console in the UK, and I'd recommend adding it to your basket before it's gone.

The savings aren't quite as bonkers over in the US, but you can still secure a bargain with $109.99 off the PS5 Slim Digital Edition at Best Buy – taking it down to just $399 (was $499.99).

Today's best PS5 Cyber Monday deals

The PS5 Slim is basically the definitive version of the PS5 console right now. It's much smaller than the launch model, but still offers the same level of power and performance, which makes it perfect for playing any of the best PS5 games.

It features some smart upgrades over the launch version too, including wider compatibility with the official console covers for those who want to customize how their system looks.

Although this is a Digital Edition system (which means there's no disc drive in the box), the Slim allows you to fit your own if you'd like. It costs about £70 from Sony and is easy to attach enabling all the functionality of the full-fat disc drive version.

At this Cyber Monday price - it's a no brainer!

