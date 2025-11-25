There are some superb Black Friday deals currently running for the PS Pulse Elite Headset, with Amazon US offering the product at just $129 (was $149.99). At this lowest-ever price, these premium earphones are well worth picking up if you primarily use a PS5 or PS Portal while gaming.

Given that Black Friday is still a few days away, it's great to see Black Friday deals starting to drop, especially on PS5 accessories. This is perfect for those who primarily use the PS5 or the PS Portal as their main gaming setup. The PS Pulse Elite features PS Link, meaning it'll stream audio directly from the console. Similarly, the PS Pulse Explore Earbuds are on offer, for just $169 (was $199.99) at Amazon US.

If you're a PS5 player in the UK, there are also lowest-ever deals for both PS Pulse products. The PS Pulse Elite Headset is now just £109 (was £129) at Currys. The PS Explore Earbuds are also discounted to just £149.99 (was £199.99) at Argos.

Both the PS Pulse Elite and the PS Pulse Explore are tailor-made for the PS5 and PS Portal, but you can always use them on PC and Mac, too. Generally, you'll get more features when used with the PS5, and the 3D audio functionality really pairs perfectly with first-party titles like Ghost of Yōtei and Horizon: Forbidden West.

These products are particularly great when used with the PS Portal. The handheld streaming device is currently at its lowest price ever, at just $179 (was $199.99), and just £178 (was £199) in the UK, so you could get a great portable PS5 setup for cheaper than ever this Black Friday. The PS Pulse headsets can tap into the Portal's PS Link functionality, allowing you to have seamless audio wherever you choose to play.

