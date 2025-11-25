The PS5 Pulse Elite headset and Pulse Explore earbuds are perfect for PS Portal players, and they're cheaper than ever for Black Friday
Upgrade your PS5 setup with PS Link audio
There are some superb Black Friday deals currently running for the PS Pulse Elite Headset, with Amazon US offering the product at just $129 (was $149.99). At this lowest-ever price, these premium earphones are well worth picking up if you primarily use a PS5 or PS Portal while gaming.
Given that Black Friday is still a few days away, it's great to see Black Friday deals starting to drop, especially on PS5 accessories. This is perfect for those who primarily use the PS5 or the PS Portal as their main gaming setup. The PS Pulse Elite features PS Link, meaning it'll stream audio directly from the console. Similarly, the PS Pulse Explore Earbuds are on offer, for just $169 (was $199.99) at Amazon US.
If you're a PS5 player in the UK, there are also lowest-ever deals for both PS Pulse products. The PS Pulse Elite Headset is now just £109 (was £129) at Currys. The PS Explore Earbuds are also discounted to just £149.99 (was £199.99) at Argos.
(Not in the US or UK? See today's best deals in your region below.)
Today's best PS Pulse Black Friday deals in the US
This is a superb Black Friday deal for the PS Pulse Explore Earbuds, dropping it down to the lowest price since June, and matching the lowest price ever. These earbuds feature a built-in battery and a charging case, integrated microphones, and intuitive controls. Thanks to PS Link, you'll get lightning fast audio streaming from your connected device.
Price check: Walmart - $169 | Target - $169.99 | GameStop - $169.99 | PS Direct - $169.99
You can now pick up the PS Pulse Elite headset at its lowest price ever. It's perfect for PS5 players, but it also works with the PS Portal, making it a great investment for PlayStation gamers. The 3D audio is transformative in games like God of War Ragnarok and Returnal, and you can even use the headset on PC and Mac!
Price check: Walmart - $129 | Target - $129.99 | GameStop - $129.99 | PS Direct - $129.99
Today's best PS Pulse Black Friday deals in the UK
This excellent Black Friday deal drops the PS Pulse Explore down to its lowest ever UK price. That's £50 off earbuds that I'd recommend as the best fit for PS Portal gaming. They're lightweight, come with a charging case, and feature controls on the earbuds themselves that are intuitive to use.
Price check: PS Direct - £169.99 | Very - £149.99 | Currys - £169.99
This is the lowest ever UK price for the PS Pulse Elite headset, taking £20 off of the original price. These are great premium PS5 headphones, with direct streaming using the PS Link USB adapter. The 3D audio is particularly special, especially in games like Resident Evil 4, Alan Wake 2, and Astro Bot.
Price check: PS Direct - £109.99 | Very - £109.99 | Argos - £109.49 | Amazon UK - £109.49
Both the PS Pulse Elite and the PS Pulse Explore are tailor-made for the PS5 and PS Portal, but you can always use them on PC and Mac, too. Generally, you'll get more features when used with the PS5, and the 3D audio functionality really pairs perfectly with first-party titles like Ghost of Yōtei and Horizon: Forbidden West.
These products are particularly great when used with the PS Portal. The handheld streaming device is currently at its lowest price ever, at just $179 (was $199.99), and just £178 (was £199) in the UK, so you could get a great portable PS5 setup for cheaper than ever this Black Friday. The PS Pulse headsets can tap into the Portal's PS Link functionality, allowing you to have seamless audio wherever you choose to play.
If you're not in the UK or US, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the PS Pulse Elite Headset below, wherever you are in the world.
