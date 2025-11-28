I'm delighted that my favorite gaming headset is on offer as part of one of today's best Black Friday deals. This brilliant offer gets you the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless Gaming Headset at Amazon US for $104.99 (was $149.99)

Right now, this multi-platform gaming headset is 30% off, its lowest price in over a year. There are additional variants on offer as well, with the 5P (PlayStation) and the 5X (Xbox) carrying the same discount, but with tailor-made tweaks to suit particular platforms. I use the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 daily, and it's now a vital part of my gaming setup.

While the biggest savings are undoubtedly in the US, there are still some great Black Friday offers for UK gamers on the Nova 5. You can pick up the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless Gaming Headset at Amazon UK for £99.99 (was £129.99). This is a chunky 22% saving, and on a headset that I personally couldn't recommend enough.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless Gaming Headset featured in my recent roundup of the best gaming headsets for Black Friday, and that's because I use it every day. Since getting one last year, I've spent hundreds of hours gaming on PS5 and Switch 2 using the headset. I've even dug deeper into the Arctis App and other SteelSeries software to create a custom EQ for Fortnite.

If you want a bit more simplicity, there's a bunch of bespoke audio profiles to use once you've downloaded the app. The 'FPS Footsteps' setting bumps up enemy footstep sounds, and it's saved my life on multiple occasions when playing Arc Raiders.

Thanks to the 2.4hz dongle adapter, I've been able to have Bluetooth and wireless connections running simultaneously. This has really simplified my voice chat setup, as I'm able to fine-tune my settings and balance audio with ease. I personally picked up the White multi-platform version of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5, and it's been really useful for switching between work setups and gaming setups.

