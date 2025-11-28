Focus in on enemy footsteps with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5, now 30% off for Black Friday

An unbeatable Black Friday deal on my current favorite gaming headset

I'm delighted that my favorite gaming headset is on offer as part of one of today's best Black Friday deals. This brilliant offer gets you the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless Gaming Headset at Amazon US for $104.99 (was $149.99)

Today's best SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Black Friday deal

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5
Save 30% ($45)
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $149.99 now $104.99 at Amazon

I've used the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 headset for a year now, and it works flawlessly on my PC and PS5. The app's audio profiles really make a difference in games like Arc Raiders and COD, so if you want a slightly more premium experience, go with this one.

Price check: Walmart - $135.99 | Target - $129.99

UK price: Amazon UK - £99.99 (was £129)

View Deal

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless Gaming Headset featured in my recent roundup of the best gaming headsets for Black Friday, and that's because I use it every day. Since getting one last year, I've spent hundreds of hours gaming on PS5 and Switch 2 using the headset. I've even dug deeper into the Arctis App and other SteelSeries software to create a custom EQ for Fortnite.

If you want a bit more simplicity, there's a bunch of bespoke audio profiles to use once you've downloaded the app. The 'FPS Footsteps' setting bumps up enemy footstep sounds, and it's saved my life on multiple occasions when playing Arc Raiders.

Thanks to the 2.4hz dongle adapter, I've been able to have Bluetooth and wireless connections running simultaneously. This has really simplified my voice chat setup, as I'm able to fine-tune my settings and balance audio with ease. I personally picked up the White multi-platform version of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5, and it's been really useful for switching between work setups and gaming setups.

Jake Green
Evergreen Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.

