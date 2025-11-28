<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="60210440-c2dc-4754-bdb5-b0fd246aa6aa"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="v72aG6pDTB7UdaLmcG2ajQ" name="other-prime-day-laptop-deals-header-1" alt="Collage of Dell, Apple and HP laptop on a red background" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/v72aG6pDTB7UdaLmcG2ajQ.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="37351026-c20b-4d58-944a-71ea51f87607" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Welcome to our live blog, where we'll be highlighting the very best Black Friday laptop deals as they pop up across the internet throughout today, and into the weekend and even on Cyber Monday!</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Finding the best Black Friday laptop deal is particularly important in 2025, as Microsoft has ceased <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/computing/windows-10-end-of-life">supporting Windows 10 with security updates</a> in October, so a lot of people with older Windows 10 laptops will be looking to upgrade, and that's where this page comes in.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>